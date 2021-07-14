Metro FM presenter Lerato Kganyago has shared that she's ready for Jub Jub to air her dirty laundry

The media personality expressed that she's not scared of the Uyajola 9/9 presenter because she's also from the township

The rapper and the stunner got into a heated argument recently over the ongoing riots and looting in the country

Lerato Kganyago has shared that she's ready for Jub Jub to drop her files in public. The Uyajola 9/9 presenter threatened to air the Metro FM presenter's dirty laundry in public during their recent twar over ongoing looting and protests in Mzansi.

The media personality took to Twitter to share that she's not scared of the rapper. Lerato shared that she's ready for Jub LamaSwidi to reveal her secrets to Mzansi. Lerato argued that she's also from the township when she dared the musician to expose her files.

According to ZAlebs, Lerato said she doesn't understand why Jub Jub got hot under the collar because all she said was that other celebs are also speaking out against the riots.

Jub Jub and Lerato Kganyago fight over violent riots

In related news, Briefly News reported that Jub Jub recently dealt with Lerato Kganyago in the most brutal way after the pair got involved in a rather heated exchange. The conversation started after Jub Jub uploaded a video slamming middle and upper class black people for judging those looting for food.

In the footage, the rapper explained that he understood their plight and that the government had failed them. Jub Jub also went on to say that he did his part to help by donating 10% of his salary to the disadvantaged.

Responding to his rant, Lerato rebuked the rapper for the generalisations. She said that people of influence were also doing their bit to help and Jub Jub was jumping the gun by assuming no one was doing anything.

