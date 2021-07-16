Musician Prince Kaybee calls out celebs to stop hiding amid social chaos

House DJ and producer Prince Kaybee has called out fellow celebrities to step forward as the country suffers looting riots

The musician went on social media to make a direct message to his peers, though a handful of others have already taken action

Prince made the call shortly after he had taken similar responsibility in the streets of Gauteng earlier in the week

The Free-State born musical artist took to Twitter to express a frustrated demand to industry figures in the limelight.

Following the country's violent looting outbreak in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, Prince Kaybee, as well as the likes of Somizi-Mhlongo, Thuso Mbedu, Kelly Khumalo, and Pearl Thusi expressed public opposition to the unlawful events.

Prince Kaybee demands his peers to step forward. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

With businesses destroyed, jobs lost, people injured and dead across KZN and Gauteng, Prince suggested that many entertainers are silent and out of sight.

Kaybee's Twitter account said:

"This is definitely not the time to keep your brand clean..., silence during injustices to protect false wealth. Stand for something man."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

With such an aggressive statement, many of the musician's Twitter followers were sure to respond to passionate views.

@Sboniso_Q said:

"Truth be told man these goody goody two shoes of people we call celebrities and influencers and expect them to voice out their opinions never speak when it really matters."

@SerojaneLennox said:

"Say whatever you want about Prince Kaybee, but the man has principles and he lives by them, respect this man, and he is 100% correct by the way."

@MadeinZAR said:

"I salute you my Brother, you did not support looting with lame statement and videos but went for a good course waiting for people to clean my kasi and I'm joining."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Big Ups: Prince Kaybee Takes to the Streets to Clean Up Mzansi

Prince Kaybee has shown that he is much more than a keyboard activist and took to the ground to help clean up Joburg.

The clean up campaign comes post one of the worst incidents for violence and looting in the city.

Taking to social media, Kaybee shared photos of himself and the Gauteng MEC of Arts and Culture, Mbali Hlophe, cleaning the streets.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za