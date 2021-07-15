Big Ups: Prince Kaybee Takes to the Streets to Clean Up Mzansi

South African music producer and entrepreneur Prince Kaybee recently took to the streets to help clean up Jozi

The media personality was joined by the MEC of Arts and Culture, Mbali Hlophe, as they took to the streets to clear up the mess from recent looting and destruction

Many commended Kaybee for being walking the talk, while others felt that he was only doing it for the photos

Prince Kaybee has shown that he is much more than a keyboard activist and took to the ground to help clean up Joburg. The clean up campaign comes post one of the worst incidents for violence and looting in the city.

Prince Kaybee recently took to cleaning the streets of Jozi. Image: @princekaybeesa

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media, Kaybee shared photos of himself and the Gauteng MEC of Arts and Culture, Mbali Hlophe, cleaning the streets.

He captioned the picture:

“It was an honor to serve with you @MbaliHlopheSA . To the community of Daveyton we together managed to clean the Mayfield Square and Daveyton Mall, I’m inspired.”

While many social media users were impressed by him taking the initiative, others thought he was just doing it for clout.

Check out some of the reactions:

@tanztheflower said:

“Y'all complaining about him taking photos bododi at least he is doing something.”

@entlenxumalo said:

“You were doing this for camera vele ei weKabelo.”

@1223theone said:

“I'm glad he did, he's actually using his celebrity status for good which is what y'all complain about all the time and motivating others.”

@mrsowhat31 said:

“Leadership! You don't speak from air-conditioned offices. Action man. I wish many artists and actresses can follow.”

@kennethmonthe said:

“When the rest condemn while on their couches you took time to be down the streets and make a difference. Big Up Kabelo... You are the man you claim to be.”

@mathlatsicr said:

“We appreciate what you did there. God bless you leadership.”

This is not the first time Kabelo has wanted to take to the streets for something he believes in.

Prince Kaybee vows to join anti-lockdown march, nobody turns up

Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee had committed himself to joining the #Antilockdownmarch which was scheduled for Wednesday, 30 June. The star even posted on social media that he would be there to support the cause.

Unfortunately, it seemed the cause was just smoke with no flames on social media. On Wednesday, the day of the march, the DJ took to social media to question where everyone was.

He said: “Hee bafe2, kanti le hokae? (Where are you guys?) Are we not Marching?”

