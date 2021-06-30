Prince Kaybee vows to join anti lockdown march, but no one shows up

South African music producer, Prince Kaybee, was left confused and disappointed after he committed to joining an anti lockdown march and nobody pitched

Taking to social media, Prince asked where everyone was and where the march would begin but was met with some hilarious answers

Mzansi social media users told him that the march was virtual and would be held online, however he was welcome to take to the streets alone

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Prince Kaybee had committed himself to joint the #Antilockdownmarch which was scheduled for Wednesday, 30 June. The star even posted on social media that he would be there to support the cause.

Unfortunately, it seemed the cause was just smoke with no flames on social media. On Wednesday, the day of the march, the DJ took to social media to question where everyone was.

He said:

“Hee bafe2, kanti le hokae? (Where are you guys?) Are we not Marching?”

Prince Kaybee was disappointed when no one showed up to the anti lockdown march. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Social media users responded to the musician, and some comments were rather amusing.

@rudzulo02 said:

“We are on our way, wena start burning tyres there.”

@cozminontsomi said:

“Kuthiwa it's a digital march.”

@tizasimphiwe said:

“Leadership we out here waiting for you hokae?”

@mandownbroadcas said:

“Hai it's cold, I'll march here on Twitter, I am still very angry, this government will feel my wrath through the keyboard.”

@sakhileb217 said:

“They are marching from Twitter to Facebook, 4th Industrial Revolution is here KB ppl are marching online... Keep up.”

Meanwhile, the EFF managed to put their money where their mouth was and organised a march for access to vaccines.

EFF mobilises thousands and marches for Covid-19 vaccines

Briefly News reported that the EFF mobilised a large number of people across the country and organised a march in Pretoria. Their demands were simple, increase the speed of Covid-19 vaccinations.

Currently, South Africa has only managed to vaccinate less than 4% of the country and opposition activists say that this is not good enough.

The EFF used the hashtag #MarchToSaveLives after they mobilised thousands of people. EFF leader Julius Malema told approximately 2 500 protestors that their demands were simple; vaccinate the people and open the economy.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za