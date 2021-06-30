Haibo: Shimza Called Out for Allegedly Not Paying His Restaurant Staff

South African media personality, Shimza, was recently called out by a social media user for allegedly not paying his restaurant staff

The businessman and DJ tried to resolve the conflict with the irate man, but it seemed he wanted to keep fighting

Mzansi social media users quickly saw that Shimza was dealing with a troublemaker and chipped in to defend him

Shimza found himself having a back and forth with a very upset man over him not paying his restaurant staff. What started off as an innocent post with Shimza asking his followers about their favourite cars, turned into a heated exchange.

Shimza had a run in with an angry social media user online recently. Image: @shimzadj

Source: Twitter

A social media user named @thabisomojela took to the post and commented:

“You didn't pay your waiters, barman in time since kadi 25 June 2021. You are here asking about best vans. Pay your employees bafo.”

Shimza promptly disputed the allegations, saying:

“We pay our employees month end which is the last day of the month as per our payroll system, ask whoever hasn’t been paid to speak to management, there’s no need for this Twitter thing you trying to do.”

However the persistent social media user continued:

“No bro you pay them kadi 25. My GF works there.”

The DJ stopped responding after that but other social media users hopped on. They were not impressed by the man’s behaviour.

@godfrillati said:

“Now your tweet makes sense, trying to get your GF in trouble I see.”

@zan_tele said:

“So you would rather she be unemployed?”

@thabani_s3 said:

“Well thanks to your loud mouth that might just be her last paycheck. Your GF must learn to fight her own battles privately.”

This is not the first Shimza found himself as the topic of heated debate among social media users.

Mzansi questions Shimza’s motives after he bags Government gig

Briefly News previously reported that Shimza found himself in hot water following the exposé by eNCA of the recent ministerial cookout. The DJ was part of the events that left South Africans fuming.

The Minister of Tourism and Somizi also caught heat over the controversial event. Now South Africans are taking a closer look at Shimza and how he was involved in the mess.

@tbozer said: “Shimza is one of the few that has been benefiting from these corrupt activities.”

@kamo_marven said: “That DJ Shimza and Somizi tender is irregular and the SIU must investigate, for every government tender it must be advertised and the public must bid the government can not just choose who they want to work with.”

@umalambanezn said:

““Some of us got blocked when we questioned the selection criteria of Shimza's restaurant for the show. If the aim was to really boost tourism in Tembisa why would they choose a well known establishment as compared to New restaurants who need the exposure. But it's all clear now.”

