A fashionista showed off her creativity on TikTok when she transformed her pair of pants into elegant dresses

The TikTokker wowed Mzansi with her style and garnered 2.5M views

The creative beauty dedicated her TikTok to creating cool styles that would excite many

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman on TikTok showed off yet another style hack.

A fashionista shared an easy style hack with Mzansi. Image: @thethe_makhele

Source: TikTok

The fashionista, Thethe Makhele made up for her last controversial style hack that flopped.

My style rocks

Thethe Makhele is a fashion enthusiast that strives to be a fashion icon. The fashionista was bumbed after her last big style hack video which flopped after netizens criticised her puzzling fashion monent.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

This time, Makhele came back stronger after putting her creative juices to work. The lady turned her ordinary black pants into two different elegant dresses.

She captioned the video:

“Did you know you could do this with palazzo pants??”

Watch video below:

Bouncing back like a pro

The easy to pull look wowed the internet and garnered positive comments and over two million views. Netizens had this to say in a thread of comments:

@Mapia kids says the hack shows way more than a cute dress:

"Mine I do that and the transparency, you see even the tiny hair."

@rozyshan stopped buying dresses because of this hack:

"Girl this is my secret why are reveling it naaah. l like the the dress brings out my size 8 and it's a palazo pant, nowadays l buy palazo pant instead of dress since it is 2 in 1."

@teety24 is sad that she will not be able to try this hack:

"Benefits of being slender neh. I wish I can also turn mine into a dress but ke.. it won't go up because of my thighs and back."

@user2685611374974 is going to try out this hack:

"I am not a fan yalama pants but I'll buy them for this... thank you."

@Ofentse Moeketsi saved some moola:

"I'm going to a funeral and I wanted to go buy new dress, guess not I'm going to do the 2nd look thank you."

Life changing hacks

Briefly News also reported a lady took to social media to showcase a fashion tip on how ladies could hide their bellies, and people were impressed. In the TikTok footage, she unveiled the item, and the clip went viral online, gathering many views, likes and comments.

The online community reacted to the stunner's video as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts. The video was well received by netizens and became a hit on TikTok, gathering over 199K views along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News