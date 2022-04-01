Viewers of the popular Showmax reality television show The Real Housewives of Durban came out to defend Nonku

Nonku was confronted by her co-stars about her excessive drinking habits, but fans feel they are just jealous of her

Nonku started trending on social media as her stans pointed out that she is the leading lady of The Real Housewives of Durban

The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku is trending on social media following the last episode. Fans stood up for her when the other ladies called her out for her excessive drinking.

‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ viewers defended Nonku after she was called out for her drinking problem. Image: @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

Viewers of the popular show feel that Nonku does not have a drinking problem, but the other housewives need to talk about her to have content. Others even suggested that Nonku should be paid more than the others because she carries the show on her shoulders.

Taking to Twitter, peeps defended Nonku and bashed the other wives for being toxic and jealous.

@MwalePromise said:

"Calling Nonku an alcoholic is very damaging. If they were so concerned about her, they would have pulled her aside, away from the cameras and talked to her about it. But their aim was to humiliate her. That's not what friends do."

@Katlego_Denga added:

"So basically there is no Real Housewives if they don’t literally have a conversation about Nonku all the damn time. Like. So basically Nonku is the star and the main character. Hope she getting paid more. "

@MwalePromise added:

"The people who are saying that Nonku has a drinking problem badakiwe. Clearly you people have never lived with or been around an alcoholic. These ladies don't see each other every day or every week even. Outside of their scripted gatherings, they don't know Nonku."

