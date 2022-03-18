The Real Housewives of Durban has been trending on social media following another drama-filled episode

Viewers of the show are convinced that all the other ladies 'worship' Sorisha Naidoo because she is the wealthiest

Others also said Thobile and her husband Musa are getting close to Sorisha because they want to benefit from her billionaire husband Viv

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Real Housewives of Durban viewers are sharing their thoughts on the wives. Many believe that all the ladies bootlick Sorisha Naidoo because of her wealth.

‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ viewers share their opinion on the wives' relationship with Sorisha Naidoo. Image: @mandymatsinhe/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Some viewers also took to social media to share their unimpressed with Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku being Sorisha's little maid. Some even suggested that it was MaKhumalo's husband Musa Mseleku's idea for her to get close to Sorisha so he could have access to her billionaire husband.

Sorisha has been trending on Twitter following the last episode and the private jet fiasco. Peeps are suggesting that someone richer than Sorisha should join the reality TV show. Others even suggested businesswoman Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize should join the show to compete with Sorisha.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@Miss_N_Kani said:

"Makhumalo was given 1 instruction: be friends with Sorisha and be loyal to her. Nothing else matters."

@MwalePromise added:

"I need Mamkhize to join the cast next season. Sorisha needs a challenge."

@karabom969 commented:

"It seems like, all the wives kiss Sorisha’s ass because of her wealth. Sorisha’nice person facade isn’t her. Every time Musa and Thobile are on screen, their storyline revolves around Sorisha; it makes me wonder about their intentions to associate with her and her hubby."

Peeps also weighed in on Sorisha having 'rich people problems' when she mourned for her dog. Take a look at some of the hilarious reactions.

@TheRichRakgadi said:

"Sorisha Getting So Emotional For Zoey Only To Find Out That It's A Mgodoyi?"

@Melu_mks added:

"I can't believe I sat there, listened carefully to Sorisha n her daughter, felt sorry for their loss kanti bakhuluma ngenja , I'm black n I don't see any reason to cry for a dog."

The Real Housewives Of Durban star Sorisha Naidoo gives fans a sneak peek into hubby Vivian Reddy’s lavish birthday celebrations

Briefly News previously reported that The Real Housewives of Durban star Sorisha Naidoo went all out for her husband Vivian Reddy's birthday.

The reality TV star gave her fans and followers a sneak peek of how they marked Vivian's birthday surrounded by friends and family.

Sorisha flooded her Instagram with pictures from the lavish event. The event was decorated with blue, white and gold balloons.

Source: Briefly News