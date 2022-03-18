Nonkanyiso Conco, aka Laconco, has landed herself in the bad books of The Real Housewives of Durban viewers after this week's episode

The reality star rubbed fans up the wrong way with her inconsistent behaviour after having a fight with Nonku that ended in tears

Viewers took to social to express their displeasure with Loconco, their concerns about her secretiveness and how she treats the other ladies

Laconco is trending after the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Durban, and not for a positive reason. Viewers have called the media personality out on her shady tendencies.

'Real Housewives of Durban' viewers have called Laconco out on her shadiness.

Source: Instagram

Another Friday has come and another episode of The Real Housewives of Durban has aired. The lady who seems to have fans talking this week is none other than Laconco.

Nonku and Laconco got into it as she was telling her truth about her relationship with the late Sfiso Ncwane. Laconco did not appreciate Ayanda being brought into the chat, considering she was not there to defend herself.

Viewers took to Twitter to call LaC out on her treatment of the other ladies on the show. Nonku found herself in the unfortunate position of being at odds with Nonkanyiso, and the whole situation ended with Williams in tears.

@yardie_dee said:

"I don’t know what you guys like about LaC, but she’s very mean spirited to me. She really didn’t have to out Thobile like that. She’s playing saviour for Ayanda but speaks about Thobile at every turn she gets."

@shezi_zoleka wrote:

"LaConco vele inherits enemies from friends, look at how she views uNonku because of Ayanda and its the same for Thobile because of uMaYeni."

@Makgotso_L tweeted:

"Okay, Laconco has a point about Nonku speaking about Ayanda. She's lying about that fact she wouldn't sit and watch one of the girls talk about the other, because if they were talking about Thobile she'd happily speak about her too!"

@BakedbyMakgotso said:

"Not Laconco and Mabusi pretending like they really didn't speak about Thobile and Sorisha! Absolutely disgusting behaviour."

News24 reported that three new ladies were added to the group this season to replace Ayanda Ncwane and Kgomotso Ndungwane. Jojo Robinson, Londie London and Thobile Mseleku are here to make sure the show stays spicy.

