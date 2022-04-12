Reality television star Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize went all out for her glamourous Thanksgiving party in Sandton

MaMkhize left her guests and onlookers' jaws on the floor when she rocked up to the even on a camel, escorted by drummers

The African Royalty themed event was attended by Mzansi's A-listers; among them were Kefiwe Mabote, Kenny Kunene and Tarina Patel

Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize pulled out all the stops for her thanksgiving ceremony after her birthday.

MaMkhize hosted a lavish thanksgiving ceremony to give thanks to God and her ancestors. Image: @kwa_mamkhize

Source: Instagram

The event looked like a scene from a fairytale movie as the businesswoman ditched her usual fancy cars to arrive at the event on a camel escorted by drummers wearing traditional clothes.

TimesLIVE reports that MaMkhize had a total of five outfit changes during the event. As per the publication, the reality TV star even rocked an African print dress designed by Francois Vedemme.

Gomora actress Thembi Seete, influencer Kefiwe Mabote, and business mogul Kenny Kunene were among some of Mzansi's A-listers who attended the African Royalty themed soirée, reports TimesLIVE.

MaMkhize took to her Instagram page to thank her friends and family for gracing her event. She said the event's main purpose was to give gratitude to God and her ancestors. She wrote:

"To know where you are going, you must first know where you come from. My Thanksgiving Ceremony was a celebration of God and my ancestors…oKhabazela ba ka Mavovo. To everyone that made the time to celebrate with me, I thank you. The assignment was understood. Outfit 2/5."

