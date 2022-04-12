Gomora actress Thembi Seete is still ecstatic over her son Dakalo who recently celebrated his fourth birthday

The star took to Instagram to share a heartwarming message and cute picture with her baby boy yesterday

She also flooded Instagram with pictures from Dakalo's Spiderman themed birthday celebrations on her page

Idols SA judge Thembi Seete is still celebrating her baby boy Dakalo's milestone. The star posted on Monday 11 April, that her son had turned four years old.

Thembi Seete shared pictures and videos from her son Dakalo's birthday celebrations. Image: @thembiseete

Source: Instagram

She warmed the hearts of her fans and followers with a sweet tribute and a picture of her son. The actress shared a picture giving a kiss to her son and said he had stolen her heart. She wrote:

"Happy Birthday to the little boy who stole my heart. Mommy loves you, my mokomosos. Oh Dakalo, God bless you King."

Her fans and industry colleagues also wished Dakalo a happy birthday on the post.

The media personality also gave fans and followers a glimpse of how they celebrated Dakalo's birthday. Taking to her Instagram page, the 45-year-old stunner shared her son's Spiderman cake and balloons. She captioned the post:

"You are an Indescribable miracle of my life Dakalo #Dk4. I love you endlessly . Happy Birthday, Mokomosos .Mommy and Daddy love you."

