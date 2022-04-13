Kelly Khumalo has remained in high spirits despite the ongoing murder trial of her baby daddy Senzo Meyiwa

The Empini singer's name was shot into the spotlight following the release of the Netflix docuseries Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star

The docuseries was followed by the trial of the five suspects in which Khumalo may be called to the witness stand, but she remains unbothered

Kelly Khumalo is not letting the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa trial deter her from enjoying her life. The star's name appeared on the timeline recently following the release of Netflix's five-part investigative docuseries, which looks at the murder of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa.

Meyiwa reportedly died in an armed robbery at Kelly Khumalo's mother's house back in 2014. Kelly's relationship with Senzo means her name gets mentioned whenever something about the late soccer star gets mentioned.

According to The South African, the mother of two appeared to be unfazed by the controversy surrounding her name. The publication reports that Khumalo posted a picture with her team arriving from a gig in Zimbabwe and wrote:

"Touch not the anointed."

The star also posted a funny video urging her fans to purchase tickets for her upcoming show.

Senzo Meyiwa docuseries sparks new interest in case, Mzansi names Longwe Twala the prime suspect

Briefly News previously reported that Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial is still underway eight years after the soccer star's death. Over the years, Mzansi has named many suspects in the case, but the police have not charged anyone for the murder.

The recent release of Netflix's five-part docuseries Senzo: Murder Of A Soccer Star has reignited the country's interest in the case. Social media investigators have managed to spot loopholes in the story and concluded that Longwe Twala, who was also in the house the night Senzo was killed, is the suspect.

According to social media investigators, Longwe's story about what transpired that fateful night does not add up. Many are convinced that Longwe is not in prison because his father, Chicco Twala, has powerful friends.

