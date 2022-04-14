Kelly Rowland is in South Africa and peeps are hilariously proposing a boxing match between the singer and Anele Mdoda, considering their famous "beef"

The former Destiny's Child star announced on social media that she's in Mzansi, and Anele has been trending since then

The South African radio presenter came under fire a while ago when she said the US singer is not beautiful, and now Anele's name comes up every time Kelly is mentioned

South African radio presenter Anele Mdoda is trending on Twitter after US singer Kelly Rowland's post. Rowland announced on her social media pages that she is in Mzansi, and peeps are suggesting she is here for a boxing match against Anele.

Anele Mdoda started trending on Twitter after Kelly Rowland announced that she is in Mzansi.

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda caused a stir on social media in 2019 when she suggested that Rowland is onlybeautiful when she has makeup on. She said:

"Kelly looks amazing with make-up. Take that make-up off; then it's tickets. I have receipts."

The tweet landed the radio DJ in hot water from Mzansi and US Twitter users. Since then, Mdoda's name pops up each time Kelly posts a picture on social media.

Following the announcement that the Coffee hitmaker is in Mzansi, peeps started mentioning the radio DJ, saying she should put her boxing gloves on.

@YoloDana_ said:

"Kelly Rowland is in South Africa! Somebody wake Anele Mdoda up angeke kaloku bamqubule."

@BornNtate commented:

"Kelly Rowland came to put one last nail to the coffin and take a picture with her fan Anele."

@LeekhupaZA added:

"Welcome, Kelly... There's a radio station called 947. Fellow South Africans can give you the direction and the correct time slot to visit their studios."

