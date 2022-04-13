South Africans had no kind words to say after US singer Ari Lennox called out Twitter influencer Michael Bucwa, popularly known as Mr. Smeg

Mr. Smeg complimented the singer's beauty and music in a Twitter post, and she responded by telling him he was nauseating

Peeps thought Ari's now-deleted response was rude and they came out guns blazing at the American singer

US singer Ari Lennox came under fire from South African social media users after her rude response to Mr. Smeg.

Ari Lennox is trending on Twitter after her rude response to Mr. Smeg. Image: @michaelbucwa and Getty Images

Source: UGC

The popular Twitter influencer took to the micro-blogging site to complement the Scenic Drive singer for her beauty and music. He wrote:

"Hey @AriLennox, you are beautiful, and I love your music. When are you coming to South Africa?"

In a now-deleted tweet, the singer responded by telling him that she will not be coming to Mzansi and that his entire existence is disgusting. She tweeted:

"No thanks, Smegma! Your entire existence is nauseating."

Ari Lennox's response to Mr. Smeg did not sit well with peeps. They quickly took to the timeline to drag the singer.

@RamokhoaseK said:

"Ari Lennox hates us South Africans as if it's our fault she's ugly."

@Collen_KM commented:

"I feel like South Africans are giving Ari Lennox too much attention; come on guys she is not even more famous than me."

@DoroMavo added:

"At this particular juncture, South Ahh is responsible for keeping that Ari Lennox girl relevant."

