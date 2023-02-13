A South African man recently took to Twitter to share his unconventional approach to proposing marriage

According to the man, his wife was aware of his uncles' visit and agreed to the union. The man had to pay damages as per custom after his wife miscarried

He stated that he didn't feel the need to make a romantic gesture as he knew his partner's feelings towards him

Imagine being so confident that your partner will say yes to marrying you that you don't even ask. You send your uncles to her home straight. This South African man claims to have done that in his recent Twitter post.

"They spent a night at Ladysmith(her home) because it’s a 400km drive negotiating," he said. "She was also there visiting and had known my folks were coming. In my culture, women can also participate in negotiations, and they respect that. It was agreed that we should also draft a letter."

The man also revealed that his wife had miscarried, and he was required to pay damages as custom.

No romantic gestures were necessary; he knew her heart

"I didn’t even make a romantic gesture of engaging my wife. I knew from our conversations that she would be keen to marry me," he said in the thread, which you can see below:

Netizens were supportive of their union

The man has historically shared his affection for his wife on Twitter, with mixed reviews from people. But Netizens were supportive of their journey this time around. Here is what they had to say:

@Christi76400051 said:

"Indeed you didn't hesitate you loved her from the first day you laid your eyes on her which is scarce by a man doing that I applaud you by doing that bravo"

@ZetAzasakhe said:

"And you still have to come and defend yourself on how you should love your wife kwababantu bangalastiyo and bangakwaziyo how to love abantu babo.

You really love your wife Sir ungayeki❤️."

@Nana_Charmaine said:

"Lol congratulations... you like my husband I had hoped for fairytale process of him proposing in a romantic way.. mxm didn't he just announced that his sending letter and we will be getting married on the 25 Sep lol I didn't believe him until I saw the cows by the gate "

@AngieYammie concluded:

"All the best bhuti. And uhlale wazi ukuthi uyindoda emadodeni."

Lady rejects man's sweet proposal after church

In less successful proposals, Briefly News reported on a man whose marriage proposal was rejected by his person. The incident happened after a church service when a cake was presented to the lady who was thought to be celebrating her birthday on the same day.

People had mixed reactions to the video posted online.

Spongee Prince said:

"Later on she will be searching for marriage in churches. So what was the importance of dating him till this time? Some ladies don’t have brains."

