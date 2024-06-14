Amapiano musical duo Malumz On Decks recently launched their clothing line

The duo Oscar Nyathi and Mandla Mtshali said that it was time for them to rebrand

The pair further mentioned that they are the ones that are doing the designs of their clothes

Malumz On Decks have decided to rebrand. Image: @malumzondecks

Source: Instagram

South African amapiano duo Malumz On Decks have recently decided to rebrand after ten years of being in the music industry.

Malumz On Decks have launched a clothing brand

South African celebs aren't playing games as they are securing that money bag and starting their clothing lines, and the amapiano duo Malumz On Decks have launched their own clothing brand.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Oscar Nyathi, a member of the duo, said that it was time for them to rebrand and enter a new era.

He said:

"We decided to rebrand, plus it's a new era we and had to come up with something creative, something current, something relatable."

They also mentioned that they have purposefully made the clothes cheap and affordable as this was not for them to make money out of it:

"We are pushing the brand. Our Shaket, that's what we call our jackets, go for R550 and T-shirts for R350. It is an issue of making the brand out there, it is affordable. We are working on a tracksuit and woolen hat for winter to come out in three weeks' time. We worked with a lot of creatives. We were assisted by Godspeed and they are doing well with their fashion business."

Malumz On Decks further shared that they designed their clothes themselves.

In 2023, Mzansi's flamboyant media personality, Somizi Mhlongo, launched his store, Sompire Kids, which sells kiddies' clothes with Somizi's face branded on them.

Sompire Kids faces cancellation

Briefly News covered online reactions to Somizi's Sompire Kids pre-launch, where he was called out for harassment allegations.

The presenter was previously accused of assaulting his ex-husband, Mohale Motaung, and social media refuses to let it go. The publication also featured Ntsiki Mazwai speaking on the allegations, hoping to keep the topic alive in the media.

Source: Briefly News