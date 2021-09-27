Levelling Up: George Lebese Gears Up to Launch His Own Lux Clothing Line

George Lebese has announced some big news through his Instagram stories and the fans are hyped up for it

The midfielder hinted that he's dropping a clothing line soon and with his passion for fashion, it could be great

The superstar can be seen showing off his various styles and outfits on social media, fashion could work out for him

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

George Lebese, a former Kaizer Chiefs great, is set to join the growing number of local footballers who have created their own clothing line.

The 32-year-old, who has played 177 times for Amakhosi in all competitions, has hinted on his social media accounts that he will soon be entering the world of fashion.

George Lebese is starting his own clothing line and is excited to be venturing into something new. Image: @gl_ _17

Source: Instagram

Lebese will join the ranks of Lehlohonolo Majoro (Ballo Joro) and Morgan Gould (MG apparel) in having their own clothing lines when he launches his new line according to The South African.

Lebese, who spent his time in Naturena from 2008 to 2017, posted a sunset photo to his Instagram account over the weekend with the message "Clothing Line Dropping Soon, Excited."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

There were no other information supplied, so those interested in learning more will have to wait for developments. One thing for sure is, Lebese definitely loves fashion and is usually seen on Instagram sporting various looks.

George Lebese's trial at Swallows did not work out

Briefly News previously reported that George Lebese is unfortunately still not tied to any football club and his trial at Swallows FC didn't go according to plan.

The player had to return to South Africa after playing in the US due to Covid-19 and hasn't been able to find a new place to play his football. In an effort to get back to the football playing scene in Mzansi, Lebese decided to go on trial at Swallows FC.

He had been training with the club for some time and coach Brandon Truter said that he would be monitoring his progress before making a decision.

A decision was made eventually and Swallows decided not to give Lebese a contract with the club. Truter explained why this decision was made and doesn't doubt Lebese's quality.

“George is a top player, there’s no doubt about it. But we also had to get the right players in the right positions, and the right characteristics as well," he said, according to a report by The Citizen.

Source: Briefly.co.za