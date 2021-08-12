Bummer: George Lebese Still Without a Club After Going on Trial at Swallows FC

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns player George Lebese's trial at Swallows FC didn't quite work out

The forward has been looking for a place to play his football but he failed to impress at the Mzansi football club

Coach Brandon Truter explained that Lebese is a quality player but he's not exactly the right fit for his current squad

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

George Lebese is unfortunately still not tied to any football club and his trial at Swallows FC didn't go according to plan. The player had to return to South Africa after playing in the US due to Covid-19 and hasn't been able to find a new place to play his football.

In an effort to get back to the football playing scene in Mzansi, Lebese decided to go on trial at Swallows FC. He had been training with the club for some time and coach Brandon Truter said that he would be monitoring his progress before making a decision.

George Lebese is still looking for a football club after a failed run with Swallows FC. Image: @Real_HereWego

Source: Twitter

A decision was made eventually and Swallows decided not to give Lebese a contract with the club. Truter explained why this decision was made and doesn't doubt Lebese's quality.

“George is a top player, there’s no doubt about it. But we also had to get the right players in the right positions, and the right characteristics as well," he said, according to a report by The Citizen.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Truter made sure to highlight that he knew Lebese is a good player but Swallows is not the right place for him at the moment.

“Any other day I would take George in my team. You can be the best player but if it affects the whole make-up of the squad and how we want to play then I would rather side with the team than the individual,” said Truter.

According to a report by The South African, former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Tebogo Langerman, as well as Kaizer Chiefs defender Yagan Sasman, have joined Swallows FC.

George Lebese goes on trial at Swallows FC to revive his career

Briefly News previously reported that George Lebese is back in South Africa and is looking for an opportunity to start playing regular football once again. The footballer was on trial at Swallows FC, alongside Mark Mayambela.

Lebese has been trying to get his career back on track and has had a few unfortunate incidents happen as a player. After his contract was terminated by the Colorado Springs Switchbacks, he had to make another plan.

He was looking to get back to the PSL with a bang but the 32-year-old had to impress Brandon Truter before being offered an official contract at the club according to The South African.

Source: Briefly.co.za