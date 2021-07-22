Former Kaizer Chiefs star George Lebese is looking to revive his career and has been training with Swallows FC to get a chance

After having a spell in the US with the Colorado Springs Switchbacks, Lebese is back in the country and wants PSL action

Swallows is expected to be making a decision about Lebese by the end of the week on whether they'll sign him or not

George Lebese is back in South Africa and is looking for an opportunity to start playing regular football once again. The footballer is currently on trial at Swallows FC, alongside Mark Mayambela.

Lebese has been trying to get his career back on track and has had a few unfortunate incidents happen as a player. After his contract was terminated by the Colorado Springs Switchbacks, he had to make another plan.

George Lebese is hoping for a chance to revive his career and get signed with Swallows FC. Image: @Litha_15_Stokwe

He's looking to get back to the PSL with a bang but the 32-year-old has to impress Brandon Truter before being offered an official contract at the club according to The South African.

“George Lebese has not played football for a long time but you can see the quality is there. We cannot say much for now,” Brandon Truter told KickOff.

“We want to give chance to work on his fitness and try to bring him into good shape. He is a quality player, you can’t doubt it. He has shown his quality already at training," said Truter.

While the former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder is on trial with Swallows FC, a former Orlando Pirates winger is also interested in signing with the team.

Sfiso Ngobeni is inching closer to joining Mamelodi Sundowns

In other soccer news, Briefly News reported that Bloemfontein Celtic defender Sfiso Ngobeni is allegedly close to joining DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns following strong performances for winners Bafana Bafana at the COSAFA Cup.

The Sundowns squad is presently in Polokwane for pre-season preparations and Ngobeni is anticipated to join the team once his Celtic deal is finalised and his medical is completed. Ngobeni was a regular for Bafana Bafana throughout their COSAFA Cup victory and he performed admirably, according to The South African.

His performances at the competition appear to have persuaded Sundowns management that Chloorkop is the ideal venue for him to continue his growth. A source has since spoken to KickOff, revealing specifics on how far along the deal to bring Ngobeni to Sundowns is right now.

