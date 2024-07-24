Two Spain players have been charged by UEFA due to their actions after their victory over England in Euro 2024 final

The Spanish national team defeated the Three Lions 2-1 in the finals in Berlin on Sunday, July 14

Many netizens shared their thoughts on UEFA's decision to charge both players for their offensive chant

Spanish internationals Alvaro Morata and Rodrigo 'Rodri' Hernandez have been charged by UEFA for their actions after their victory over England in the Euro 2024 final.

La Roja claimed their fourth UEFA European Championship in Germany after their 2-1 win over the Three Lions in Berlin earlier this month.

The Spanish duo chanted, "Gibraltar is Spanish," in front of thousands of Spaniards while celebrating their Euros' success in Madrid.

Alvaro Morata lifts the UEFA Euro 2024 trophy after Spain's victory over England during the final match at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Dan Mullan.

UEFA hit Morata and Rodri with charges

According to a report by the Mirror, the European football governing body, UEFA, could ban both Rodri and Morata, as the pair made an offensive chant during their celebration after the Euro 2024 triumph.

UEFA has opened "disciplinary proceedings" against the pair and charged them with "general principles of conduct, violating the basic rules of decent conduct, using sporting events for manifestations of a non-sporting nature, and bringing the sport of football, and Uefa in particular, into disrepute."

Fans react as UEFA hit Morata and Rodri with charges

lang_moritz1 reacted:

"Spaniards are bad winners. That will always be the case."

@_pxlion_ said:

"They tryna compete with England for the most disliked footballing nation in Europe 💀"

Solomon Adusei Peprah is happy UEFA took the right decision:

"The law must take its cause, good by UEFA."

Maffinie2 wrote:

"How can those professional players act like that, is it over excitement?"

@SebMinga shared:

"Oh, cmon man, isn't this a little too much? Doesn't football also live a bit off the banter of players?"

Yuki_ninomi commented:

"I don't think that Morata was charged just for saying "where is Musiala" else Cucurella would also be charged for the Haaland part. I think he was charged for saying "so is Morocco'" when Rodri said "Gibraltar is spanish."

@itsrajdeep001 said:

"Morata got what he deserved; hopefully, he has to pay a big fine."

Chirag Patel blasts Morata:

"One good tournament, and Morata thinks he's some superstar cf. been around clubs because he's never been good enough to establish himself as stat cf at any of the clubs he's played for."

