Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has kept the promise he made during the 2024 UEFA European Championship after Spain were crowned champions.
The former Brighton star was part of the Spain team that defeated England in the final of Euro 2024 in Germany, claiming their fourth European Championship title.
The Spanish international was one of the surprises of the competition, as his performance earned him a place in the Euro 2024 team of the tournament.
Cucurella dyes his hair red
According to Sport Bible, Cucurella promised that if Spain won the Euros, he would dye his hair red, which is the Spanish colour.
The Chelsea defender took to his official Instagram page to post a picture of himself with new, coloured hair.
"What has been promised is due. The one we've made a mess with, Garnier," he wrote on his IG page.
Reactions as Cucurella keeps his Euro 2024 promise
Football fans on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) shared their thoughts on Cucurella keeping his promise and also his new look.
GABZY said:
"He did it.."
Homiebishop reacted:
"Best left back in the world, he deserves everything he's getting."
theFCBdude commented:
"We want him to shave it off."
iam_ohlumide wants to change it back before resuming pre-season:
"CuCu, kindly change this back to black before returning for pre-season."
Diego said:
"Don't let Gary Neville see this."
Why Cucurella was booed against France
Briefly News also reported on the reason Cucurella was booed in Spain's win over France in the Euro 2024 semi-final clash in at Allianz Arena.
The Chelsea star was a starter as La Roja booked a place in the tournament's final after defeating Kylian Mbappe-led France 2-1.
Some fans at the stadium jeered Cucurella negatively, and most viewers outside the arena believed France supporters were guilty of such actions.
