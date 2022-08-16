After comforting an overwhelmed rugby fan, a proudly South African gent shared the inspirational news on a popular Facebook page

Timothy Joe Vermaak applied his gift of being able to connect with people, irrespective of differences

People online were impressed by the kind gentleman who showed the world Mzansi's ways of Ubuntu

A local man was touched by a little boy's sad reaction to a Springboks rugby game in Boksburg and decided to uplift his spirits.

Timothy Vermaak and a little boy named Zian ended up being the best of pals after Vermaak consulted the little man when his favourite rugby team lost a game.

The caring man said that the boy went all the way to the town to watch his first live sports game and was disappointed in how the Springboks played. So, Timothy approached the young sports fan and charmed him.

The good Samaritan told the story on Facebook and captioned the post with a popular SA hashtag - #ImStaying. Timothy's read:

"#I'mstaying. My ability to connect with people from all walks of life - irrespective [of] status, background, race or gender - is the one thing I consider a sacred gift.

The kind man took a selfie with the young chap and said that it was the little boy who insisted on the selfie be taken after his mood was better.

In his post, Timothy expressed his utmost gratitude to be proudly South African and wrote:

"You will only experience this warmth in South Africa. Dispite the odds, these little treasures are what makes us a beautiful country. #ImStaying"

The post was inspirational to many followers of the community on Facebook, and in one of the comments, Zians's mother replied in absolute surprise that her little boy had become a topic on the group but appreciated Timothy's inspirational post.

Take a look at some of the proudly South African comments below:

Valerie Marlene Trahms commented:

"Ag, this is amazing. I woke up and saw this post of you and my son!!! Wow!! Thanks for sharing. Zian is going to be so chuffed! ❤❤❤"

Linda Page said:

"How precious is that? Keep up with Ubuntu, young man. This is what keeps us together. South Africa is a unique country with beautiful people."

Annatjie Smit replied:

"What a kind young man you are! Thank you for helping the boy to get over his disappointment. God bless you."

Carol Paula E Silva said:

"South Africans truly have big hearts and against all odds, we keep shining. Gees! Love this."

Elriza Arendse responded:

"Love this. #ImStaying"

Proud Mzansi woman shares heartwarming story of resilience after bagging her very first job, people clap

In another story, Briefly News reported on a grateful new employee who used the #ImStaying hashtag as she shared her news on the socials.

A young woman could not contain her gratitude and excitement after receiving a call that informed her that she had gotten a job, so she shared the amazing news with the world.

Facebook user Nomvula Sgegede took to the inspiring group #ImStaying to share her sweet story. The young woman explained that this would be her first ever formal job and that it was a long and hard road to get there.

