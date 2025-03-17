A lady discussed how much a coal miner was earning after deductions and the amount shocked people across the country

The woman is known to share helpful information about the income of different skilled professions

South Africans were eager to know more details about the salary with many people discussing if it was a senior position or not

A woman shared the monthly income of a coal miner and South Africa was shocked by the amount. Images: Boni Xaba

A woman known to give out some helpful information about incomes shared how much a coal miner earned monthly. After deductions and taxes, the coal miner was earning around R44,000, shocking netizens who were keen to know if it was a senior-level position or what.

The curiosity grows

Facebook user Boni Xaba shared the clip detailing what the person was earning. She also mentioned that the individual had left the job to be able to study mining engineering. The deductions she mentioned in the video include UIF, medical aid, and a general tax on the salary.

Watch the informative clip below:

A woman of great knowledge

Boni has made a massive name for herself on TikTok and Facebook. South Africa has a problematic job crisis which pushes many people to learn what would help them gain employment ASAP. She shares meaningful information about what fields earn the best and what to study to get there.

South Africans are always eager to learn what jobs will make their lives better. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

The occupations that draw in the most viewers and interested people are the high-earning specialist roles. Many videos are filled with people asking for more info on what those types of jobs entail, what needs to be studied and how to get into such fields.

South Africans had a lively discussion about the coal miner salary and many more asked questions about it.

Read the comments below:

Mayibongwe Goodenough Ntshangase said:

"To think I am taxed this much yet I'm no where close to this mate's basic salary. I only pay medical for my self only nothing else... Kazi iyaphi eyam I tax...When it is tax season, I get nothing from SARS."

Cassy Van Der Walt asked:

"How is it that some people's PAYE are twice our salary before deduction?"

Kaleboga Tong Balefile asked:

"Hey sisi, please can you get one for a general miner without mining qualifications like this one?"

Gomolemo Edmond Mosuoe also asked:

"Please do ones for Inventory Controllers/Managers?"

Bernard Phaka Kgasago mentioned:

"Miner's salary depends on the company you work for."

Siyamthanda Nikani asked

"Please do for Merchandise Planners and Buyers? I wanna see something 😭"

Machochoane Soften Sophania also asked:

"How must we share payslips with you?"

