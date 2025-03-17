A content creator shared a video showing his initiation into the "pilot family" after completing his first solo flight

Colleagues celebrated by making him stand in a large silver metal plate while they hosed him down with water and poured feathers over him

The lighthearted ritual sparked mixed reactions online, with some viewers raising concerns while others simply congratulated the new pilot

Content creator @vukile.khulu, who regularly posts about his career as a pilot, uploaded a video showing his initiation after completing his first solo flight. In the caption, he explained:

"When you do your first flight alone, this is how they welcome you to the pilot family. You are officially a pilot!"

The footage shows the newly qualified pilot standing in a large silver rectangular plate while his colleagues, who appear to be fellow pilots, hose him down with water. They instruct him to kneel as they continue spraying him, then direct him to turn around for another soaking.

Throughout the ceremony, both the videographer and @vukile.khulu himself can be heard laughing. The ritual continues as another colleague arrives with a bucket of feathers, which they pour all over him before hosing him down again to remove them.

The content creator seemed to enjoy the experience, even sharing a separate post with a photo of himself after the initiation, smiling and in good spirits. This type of celebration appears to be a tradition among pilots after completing their first solo flight.

How to become a pilot in South Africa

For those inspired by @vukile.khulu's achievement, the path to becoming a pilot in South Africa involves several steps. Aspiring pilots can begin training from age 15, though most flying schools require South African students to be at least 16 years old and international students to be 18. A matric certificate isn't technically required to study to become a pilot, though many cadet programs, scholarships, and flying schools do require it.

The journey begins with enrolling in an approved flying school, followed by applying for a Student Pilot License (SPL). Requirements for an SPL include being at least 15 years old, providing proof of identity, and holding a valid Class 1 or Class 2 medical certificate.

After obtaining an SPL, students work toward a Private Pilot License (PPL), which requires passing seven theoretical exams and completing various flight exercises under the guidance of a Grade 3 flight instructor. Once qualified with a PPL, pilots can pursue a Commercial Pilot License (CPL), which requires 200 hours of total flight time and passing eight additional theoretical exams.

Mixed reactions to the initiation video

The initiation video triggered varied responses in the comment section, with some viewers initially misinterpreting the context while others celebrated the achievement.

@iviwe_quma noted with laughing emojis:

"Imagine EFF members see this video and don't read the caption. But congratulations man 🔥🔥🔥"

@Ernst simply commented:

"JASSAS RACISM!!!!"

@Queen_M joked:

"I'm taking this to Trump and hide the caption 😂"

@Mbali_Charmaine727 admitted:

"I nearly commented before reading the caption... Heyi 😅"

@Grootman observed:

"Kore le chaba le go commenta the way you were supposed to🤣🤣🤣 Mara, Congrats 👏"

@Pieter_De_Kock advised:

"People need to stop jumping to conclusions."

@mc_cashyes celebrated:

"Babtized 'n ready to take flight👌"

@AntiBS congratulated:

"Congratulations 👏👏👏👏 fly high young man. And some in the comments dont read . eish . 🤔"

@Shady-Aduu imagined:

"Imagine he forgot to write the caption 😭"

