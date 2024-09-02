Following their exit from the MTN8, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi said there is no need to panic

The newly appointed Masandawana coach suffered a 2-0 loss to Stellenbosch FC over two legs in the semi-final of the season-opening tournament

Local football fans said on social media that Mngqithi's job could be on the line, while others have called for patience

New Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mngqithi is optimistic about his future at the club despite exiting the MTN8.

Stellenbosch FC eliminated the defending PSL champions after a 2-0 loss in a two-legged semi-final.

Manqoba Mngithi is optimistic that Mamelodi Sundowns will do well this season. Image: MTN8.

Despite the loss, the coach said there was no need for panic and backed his side to make amends for the loss, which he blamed on Stellies' superior game plan.

Manqoba Mngqithi is not concerned

Mngqithi speaks about their defeat in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Mngqithi said he is not panicking, while pundits feel the coach might have limited time at Masandawana.

Mngqithi said:

"I am not panicking at this stage because I know sometimes the MTN8. During all the years that I have been here at this club, I don't know what happens in the beginning stages of the season because we always struggle sometimes. At this stage, it is worse because most of your key players are the ones that need to hit the top gear. But we are hoping that we will still come back stronger."

Fans raise concern for Mngqithi

Local football fans took to social media to say Mngqithi is under immense pressure, and some have called for patience before criticising the coach.

Jamie Manyisa says Mngqithi is worried:

"He is consoling himself; he is under pressure, believe me."

Kervin Nasdaq says there is pressure:

"He must panic because he will be judged based on results. Unfortunately, at Mamelodi Sundowns, he will have one season to prove himself or be demoted."

Senyane Makua called for patience:

"It's like buying a brand new car from the garage today and then taking it straight to the mechanic the same day."

Don Mpho Maduna predicts a tough season:

“He really should; it's a prelude to disaster.”

Leon Mhlongo KaMageba Yina is not a Downs fan:

"Sundowns are overrated, and there is nothing special about them. They have only won one trophy per season for the past six years. This season, they won't win a single trophy."

Ronwen Williams is nearing his return

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is confident he will have Ronwen Williams back in his starting line-up sooner rather than later.

The Bafana Bafana skipper is set to miss the start of the 2024/2025 season as he recovers from a shoulder injury.

