Lebo Mothiba could join a new side either in France or Germany as he looks to extend his career overseas

The 28-year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns academy graduate has been linked with a return to Mzansi but has instead chosen to stay in Europe, where he has played most of his career

Local football fans criticised Mothiba on social media, while some said the player should consider playing in South Africa again

Striker Lebo Mothiba is reportedly considering options in Germany and France as he looks for a new club following his exit from French side Strasbourg.

The 28-year-old striker has spent his entire career in France after leaving Mzansi in 2014 and has 17 caps for Bafana Bafana.

Striker Lebo Mothiba is set to extend his stay in France. Image: Jean Catuffe and Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

During the current transfer window, Mothiba was linked to PSL clubs after his move to Belgian side Standard Liege fell through.

Lebo Mothiba has options

Mothiba could find a new club soon, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma sources, Mothiba has offers from German side Karlsruher and French club Clermont, while PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns also showed interest.

The source said:

“Mothiba is no stranger to France, having played most of his football in the country for teams such as Lille, Strasbourg, Valenciennes and Troyes. A large part of Mothiba’s decision could be that his family is based in France, which could sway matters in favour of Clermont.”

Fans criticise Mothiba

Local football fans took to social media to say Mothiba should return to South Africa, while others criticised the player.

Bhuti Sinyori Baka Malamulele is curious:

“Why did he leave Strasbourg in the first place?”

Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy does not rate Mothiba:

“Average player, this one must come and play for Magesi FC.”

Sammy Tshepo wants the player at Chiefs:

“He can deliver at Chiefs.”

ManQobah Innocent Mazibuko says Mothiba must stay overseas:

“He dodged a bullet by not joining Chiefs.”

Lukhanyo Engilane is not a fan:

“He is overrated.”

Lebo Mothiba was seen at Naturena

