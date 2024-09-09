PSL side Cape Town City said they face the impossible task of replacing striker Khanyisa Mayo, according to assistant coach Lebogang Manyama

The former attacker said new forward Amadou Soukouna is not a direct replacement for the Bafana Bafana star after his move to Algerian side CR Belouizdad

Local fans agreed with Manyama on social media, while others said Mayo does not need to be replaced as he was overrated

Cape Town City assistant coach Lebogang Manyama said French striker Amadou Soukouna is a different type of player and is not expected to replace Khanyisa Mayo directly.

The City coach said the club cannot replace Mayo and will deploy different systems to be successful in the 2024/2025 season.

French striker Amadou Soukouna offers something different to Cape Town City compared to former star Khanyisa Mayo. Image: Neal Simpson/PA Images and Richard Pelham/FIFA.

Following the departure of Mayo, City brought in Soukouna from Thai side Bangkok United, marking the Frenchman’s return to South Africa after he left Maritzburg United in 2023.

Amadou Soukouna cannot replace Khanyisa Mayo

Manyama speaks about City's plans in the tweet below:

According to FAR Post, Manyama said the club could not replace Mayo, who moved to Algerian side CR Belouizdad but praised new striker Soukouna’s abilities.

Manyama said:

“Mayo has a natural ability like his dad [Patrick Mayo] to score goals; I don’t think he’ll struggle to score goals at his new club. Amadou [Soukouna] is coming in as a different striker from Mayo and I feel Soukouna is a striker we didn’t have. Mayo is a mover, and Amadou is more like a guy who can link up play, So we need to secure the ball even more. We’re looking to play different systems to face different teams.”

Fans claim Mayo was overrated

Local football fans said on social media that City does not need to replace Mayo as they deemed the player overrated.

Mzu Zolani says City were misusing Mayo:

“Mayo is not a striker; they were playing him out of position.”

Anele Ndabeni doubts Mayo’s abilities:

“The impression one gets is that Mayo was a 20-goal striker, whereas he could not score more than 15 goals consistently. City are basically saying no one in their team can score 10 to 15 goals this season.”

Teteh Fast T Mantobela made a suggestion:

“They must talk to Sundowns; there is this boy Jerome Karelse who can play like Mayo.”

Silas Masenya disagrees with Manyama:

“Nooooo, please. He was not lethal! He can easily be replaced.”

Tawanda Chikuku agreed:

“Danko coach.”

Kaizer Chiefs narrowly missed out on Khanyisa Mayo

As Briefly News reported, Kaizer Chiefs executive Kaizer Motaung Junior said the club was hours away from signing Cape Town City striker Khanyisa Mayo.

Motaung Junior said the club met City’s asking price, but the Bafana Bafana striker chose to play for Algerian side CR Belouizdad instead.

