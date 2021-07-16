FlySafair Adds Flights From Durban To Help People Seeking To Leave KZN

Airline company FlySafair says the company has increased flight capacity from Durban by adding 38 flights

FlySafair has been transporting goods to KwaZulu-Natal to assist areas affected by the riots in KwaZulu-Natal

Due to the demand of customers looking to leave KwaZulu-Natal, FlySafair's Chief Marketing Officer Kirby Gordon says prices will not be heavily affected

The flight company FlySafair has increased their flight schedule to assist passengers who wish to flee Durban as well as deliver much-needed relief to the city.

Due to the riots and looting that took place in KwaZulu-Natal a lot of roads were closed which meant that people were unable to leave, according to IOL.

Due to rioting in KwaZulu-Natal, many people are fleeing for their safety, FlySafair says it has added 38 flights to help those escaping. Image: Darren Stewart

They have added 38 flights to and from Durban, going to Cape Town, East London, Gqeberha and Johannesburg and will allow passengers to bring extra luggage.

FlySafair's Chief Marketing Officer Kirby Gordon says that it was quite that there was a need to increase the capacity of air travel for both passengers and cargo in KwaZulu-Natal despite demand being low.

In an exclusive comment to Briefly News, Gordon stated that the additional flights will be operational until Monday and the company would assess if more flights are needed next week.

The airline has also been aiding charitable organisations that have been transporting much-needed supplies to the province. Gordan told Briefly News that the company is always assessing where they can help but for now they are doing the best they can by transport goods.

While airports are a national key point and were protected against riots, Gordan noted that customers were affected by the riots.

"We have understandably had a number of customers inconvenienced by the riots and missing flights as a result," said Gordon.

Gordan also assured customers that flight prices will not be heavily affected due to the demand created by the riots in the province.

"Flight prices do generally go up with high demand, but we added a lot of capacity (supply) into the market with these additional departures so that has served to temper the fares,".

