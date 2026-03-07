Media personality Lerato Kganyago made headlines over the weekend when it was revealed that her husband, Thami Ndala, has been ordered to leave the Hillel Villa and Spa

Ndala previously trended online when it was reported that he bought the luxury property in Northcliff for his wife

South Africans on social media recently commented on Ndala's eviction notice from the property

Lerato Kganyago's hubby, Thami Ndala told to vacate the Northcliff property. Images: Buzzlifenews

Source: Instagram

The Johannesburg High Court has reportedly ordered Lerato Kganyago's husband, Thami Ndala, to vacate the Northcliff luxury property at 14 Hillel Avenue after a legal dispute over ownership of the premises.

The pair made headlines in October 2025, when it was reported that the radio personality does not own the luxury spa in Northcliff.

This comes after a video of Kganyago celebrating buying the hotel and spa on 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa.

Entertainment channel BuzzLifeNews reported on its X account on 7 March 2026, that Ndala was ordered to leave the premises after he occupied and developed the premises.

Daily Sun revealed on 7 March 2026 that Ndala and his company are facing eviction from the property they leased and converted into a hotel and spa.

"The first respondent is ejected from the immovable property situated in 14 Hillel Avenue, Northcliff, Johannesburg," reads the order published by Daily Sun.

The publication adds that the order also bans the second respondent from harassing any member of the applicant or contractor employed by it to secure the property.

According to the order, the Sheriff or his deputy has the right to take necessary steps to eject Ndala and his company from occupying the property.

Court papers reveal that the property was bought by Urban Mountain director, Feizal Esposito Lorgat, for R4.5 million on 19 April 2021, and was leased to Ndala's company for R28 000 per month on 17 August 2021.

Briefly News contacted Mrs Lerato Kganyago Ndala on Saturday, 7 March 2026, for a comment.

Kganyago told Briefly News: "I don't discuss anything outside of my work with strangers. Really hope you respect that."

Social media users respond to Ndala's eviction

@LilaSonga said:

"Do include that this very property made it to the Madlanga commission."

@LilaSonga responded:

"Is there any business that's running smoothly by this guy?"

@siphoBMjr reacted:

"Wealth build to quick often fails the test of time. Real ones know, real wealth takes time."

@Absana_ wrote:

"Does Lerato actually enjoy the constant bad publicity surrounding her husband that always seems to pull her into it?"

@MalulekeColbeth replied:

"Is it the favourite for General Shiburi and Friends?"

@Mosalagae20 said:

"She once had a chance to leave this marriage right after her lobola....her ancestors tried to warn her."

@Mlandzeni1 reacted:

"Why is this guy hellbent on embarrassing Lerato, though?"

@Peter_Doski89 commented:

"This Ndala guy must file an unjustified enrichment application to recover the amount he spent on developing the property if he has proof to do so."

The Johannesburg High Court has ordered Lerato Kganyago's hubby, Thami Ndala, to leave the Northcliff property. Images: MusakHawula and LeratoKganyago

Source: UGC

