A teacher based in Mzansi has sparked discussion about pay disparities in South Africa’s public education sector after sharing her personal experience in a video recorded from her car.

The woman who goes by the TikTok handle @zannielamuni stated that she has worked in public schools for five months, the last three of which were as a substitute teacher, and that she has seen a marked difference between her earnings on a temporary contract and her new permanent position.

"I am not here to complain and stuff, Father God, hear me. I’m not complaining. Okay, I am super grateful, your grace is super sufficient for me," she said during the clip.

@zannielamuni then directly addressed her followers, saying:

"Guys, can we talk about the salary difference from a substitute post to a permanent teacher in the public sector in South Africa?"

She revealed that her surprise at her pay slip since being made permanent. While she didn’t disclose the exact figures, available data shows that substitute teachers in South Africa typically earn much less than permanent educators.

According to salary reports, the average monthly salary for a substitute teacher is around R15 380 per month, though this can vary by region.

In contrast, full-time public-sector teacher salaries are structured according to formal pay scales set by the Department of Basic Education. Entry-level permanent teachers often earn from about R13 600 to R25 000+ per month, depending on qualifications and experience. More experienced teachers can expect salaries rising into the R30 000–R40 000 range, and those in senior or leadership roles significantly higher.

The comparison underscores the financial leap many educators face when moving from temporary contracts to permanent posts, a transition clearly felt by the teacher and content creator @zannielamuni, who expressed excitement about her current salary despite earlier months of lower pay.

Her comments have sparked a conversation online, with many teachers sharing their experiences and salaries under the post that went viral on TikTok.

SA weighs in on teacher salaries in Mzansi

South Africans shared their thoughts on the woman's comments about her salary as a permanent teacher in the public sector, saying:

A Targaryen said:

"I got a 3-month substitute post, which only worked 2 months, and I knew it was going to be turned into a year contract, but during the second month I got a call for a permanent 😭 I almost cried because what do you mean I get a stable job, but my pay is decreasing 😭."

Jayworld RSA stated:

"I have completed 12 months as a Temp/substantive teacher. It’s February, and I’m still getting that 37%. Haikhona, I want to be permanent😭."

Palesa wrote:

"I'm a substitute and wish to get a closed temporary/against promotional post for the whole of this year, then a permanent one next year🕯️🕯️😭."

Mrs Mbov replied:

"Jonga, I was so stressed when I got permanent from being a substitute for 4 months. It felt like I got robbed😭🤣🤣."

