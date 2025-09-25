What is a learnership in South Africa and who actually qualifies for one?

A learnership in South Africa is a structured training program that blends theoretical education with practical workplace experience. The program leads to a nationally recognised qualification registered on the National Qualifications Framework (NQF).

Key takeaways

Learnerships are designed to develop skills needed by the South African economy while providing participants with employment opportunities .

. Learnerships usually target South African citizens or permanent residents aged 18 to 35 .

. Both employed and unemployed individuals in South Africa can qualify for a learnership.

Learnerships are often funded by Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs).

What is learnership, and how does it work?

A learnership in South Africa is a training program that provides theoretical and practical work experience to help people gain skills for a specific job. As per MerSETA, this program leads to a nationally recognised qualification registered on the National Qualifications Framework (NQF).

A learnership is regulated by a formal contract, known as a learnership agreement, which is signed by the employer, the learner, and the training provider. Employers can offer learnership agreements to their current employees or to new learners whom they do not employ.

Who qualifies for a learnership?

Learnerships are available to both existing employees and unemployed individuals. While specific criteria vary by program, general qualification requirements include:

Citizenship : You must be a South African citizen or a permanent resident.

: You must be a South African citizen or a permanent resident. Age : The common age range is 16 to 35, although some programs may have narrower or broader age restrictions.

: The common age range is 16 to 35, although some programs may have narrower or broader age restrictions. Employment status : Learnerships are available to both unemployed individuals and existing employees who need to enhance their skills.

: Learnerships are available to both unemployed individuals and existing employees who need to enhance their skills. Educational qualifications : Entry requirements vary by program. Some may require a Grade 10 certificate, while others demand a National Senior Certificate (Grade 12) or specific subjects.

: Entry requirements vary by program. Some may require a Grade 10 certificate, while others demand a National Senior Certificate (Grade 12) or specific subjects. Other considerations: Certain learnerships prioritise historically disadvantaged groups, such as Black South Africans, women, and people with disabilities, to promote equity.

Benefits of learnerships

Learnerships offer mutual benefits for both employers and learners. Here are the main benefits of learnerships in South Africa:

Benefits for learners

Earn a nationally recognised qualification: At the end of the program, you get a formal qualification that is officially recognised in South Africa.

At the end of the program, you get a formal qualification that is officially recognised in South Africa. Gain valuable work experience : You get to work and gain important skills while you learn, which is very helpful for your CV and for getting a job.

: You get to work and gain important skills while you learn, which is very helpful for your CV and for getting a job. Income during training : While you are in the learnership, the company gives you a monthly payment, called a stipend, to help with costs like transport and food.

: While you are in the learnership, the company gives you a monthly payment, called a stipend, to help with costs like transport and food. Career opportunities : The programme can lead to a permanent position with the host company, though it is not guaranteed.

: The programme can lead to a permanent position with the host company, though it is not guaranteed. Promote personal development: The program helps you develop useful, crucial soft skills such as communication, teamwork, time management, and confidence.

Benefits for employers

Gain tax incentives : Companies can claim significant tax deductions for each learner enrolled in a registered learnership.

: Companies can claim significant tax deductions for each learner enrolled in a registered learnership. Improve B-BBEE score : Companies that offer learnerships to people from disadvantaged groups get more points on their B-BBEE scorecard.

: Companies that offer learnerships to people from disadvantaged groups get more points on their B-BBEE scorecard. Increase productivity: You can train people with the exact skills your company needs, which leads to better and more productive workers.

You can train people with the exact skills your company needs, which leads to better and more productive workers. Reduce recruitment costs: Learnerships are a good way to find and train future employees, so you spend less money and time on hiring.

Learnership application: How to find and apply for a learnership

Here is a simple, step-by-step guide to help you find and apply for a learnership in South Africa:

1. Research available programs

Identify learnerships that match your interests, qualifications, and career goals. You can find opportunities on various sites such as SETA websites and portals, company career pages, government job portals and career guidance centres.

2. Prepare required documents

Gather all necessary documentation before starting your applications. Essential documents include a certified ID copy, matric certificate, academic transcripts and updated CV.

3. Submit applications

Follow the instructions provided by the organisation to apply for a learnership. Apply to multiple programs to increase your chances of success.

Learnership programmes in South Africa

Learnership programmes in South Africa offer structured training with workplace experience. Popular programmes include Mechanical Engineering, Information Technology and Finance.

Sector Popular programs Technical & Engineering Electrical Engineering Mechanical Engineering Welding and Fabrication Automotive Technology Mining Operations Business & Finance Banking and Finance Human Resources Marketing and Sales Project Management Supply Chain Management Information Technology (IT) Software Development Data Analytics Cybersecurity Network Administration Digital Marketing Health & Social Development Nursing assistant Community health work Social auxiliary Retail & Wholesale Customer service Store operations Sales management Construction & Engineering Welding Electrical Mechanical Civil engineering

Frequently asked questions

Do you get paid during a learnership?

Learners get a monthly stipend during a learnership to cover basic expenses while they study and work.

What is the difference between an internship and a learnership?

A learnership gives you both training and a qualification with a stipend, while an internship mainly gives you work experience and may or may not pay.

Can you get a learnership with matric?

You can get a learnership with matric since many programmes accept it as the minimum requirement.

How long does it take to complete a learnership?

It usually takes a year to complete a learnership, although there are some learnerships that are completed over two or more years.

What skills do learnerships teach?

Learnerships teach both practical job skills, like technical, computer, or customer service skills and soft skills like teamwork, problem-solving, and communication.

Final word

Starting a learnership in South Africa can significantly improve your career. Learnerships combine classroom learning with hands-on experience. This combination helps you develop valuable skills and gain exposure in your field.

