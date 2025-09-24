Kevin Buret has successfully established and managed multiple ventures. His passion for teaching and mentoring young people drives his commitment to preparing the next generation for the workforce, making him a key leader in shaping the future of skilled trades education at NewGen Trade Schools.

South Africa faces a pressing but often overlooked challenge. The economy needs about 30,000 newly qualified artisans annually to sustain infrastructure, construction, and industry, yet the country continues to fall well short of this target.

One of the biggest barriers

The Department of Higher Education and Training has recognised this shortage as one of the major obstacles to achieving the goals of the National Development Plan. Employers in sectors such as mining, energy, construction, and manufacturing consistently point to the lack of skilled artisans as a significant challenge. This scarcity hampers progress, causing project delays, weakening infrastructure, and slowing job creation.

At the same time, thousands of South Africans aged 15 to 19 are leaving or drifting through mainstream schooling with limited opportunities ahead. Many are written off as struggling learners or placed in environments that fail to recognise and nurture their strengths.

For many of these young people, the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) system remains difficult to access and is not always tailored to their needs. This leaves a generation vulnerable to swelling South Africa’s already troubling youth unemployment numbers.

These two challenges are closely intertwined: an economy urgently needing skilled tradespeople, and a generation of young people seeking pathways into meaningful employment. Bridging this divide through an alternative approach to schooling could be one of the most effective ways to close the gap.

A trade-focused school designed specifically for this younger age group offers a practical and age-appropriate environment that can change the trajectory of learners and help supply the skills the economy needs.

Practical training

Rather than taking the traditional college route, learners at these schools begin with a three-month classroom phase focused largely on practical training rather than theory. They then move into a 33-month apprenticeship with vetted employers, ensuring their skills are applied directly in real workplaces. On completion, learners graduate with an NQF Level 4 qualification and a Red Seal trade certificate, positioning them among the most employable artisans in the country.

Since these schools are designed exclusively for teenagers, they provide a safer and more supportive environment than mixed-age colleges. Being surrounded by peers at a similar stage of life makes it easier for young people to thrive. In addition, the inclusion of life skills and personal development in the training ensures that learners leave with more than just technical expertise; they also gain confidence, resilience, and a sense of responsibility.

A key strength of this model lies in how apprenticeships are structured. Industry partnerships ensure that placements are intentional rather than left to chance. Employers are engaged from the outset, while learners benefit from digital performance monitoring that tracks progress in real time. This approach lowers risk for companies, gives trainers clearer oversight, and helps maintain consistent quality across workplaces.

Fallback option

Beyond their structural advantages, these schools also play a role in changing perceptions about trades. For too long, becoming an artisan has been treated as a fallback option, when in reality the opposite is true. Skills such as those of electricians, plumbers, welders, and mechanics are in high demand and will remain essential as South Africa grows its infrastructure and transitions towards greener technologies.

In an era where artificial intelligence and automation are transforming many industries, trades stand out as some of the most future-proof careers. They also offer an entrepreneurial dimension, providing young people with the opportunity to start and run their own businesses.

Accessibility is another key advantage. Entry requirements are more flexible than those of many TVET colleges, allowing learners who may have struggled academically to pursue a recognised qualification. By valuing practical skills alongside classroom performance, these schools create opportunities for young people who might otherwise be excluded from the labour market.

South Africa stands at a crossroads

The shortage of artisans will not fix itself; addressing it requires cooperation among educators, industry, policymakers, and communities. While trade schools for young people are not a complete solution, they offer a practical and scalable model that can help speed up progress. Government support through bursaries and policy recognition can further strengthen these initiatives.

Employers can grow partnerships to offer more apprenticeship opportunities while benefiting from the reduced risk that structured monitoring provides. Schools and parents can play a role in shifting perceptions, framing trades not as a fallback but as respected and rewarding career paths.

South Africa stands at a crossroads. Without enough artisans, the economy cannot grow at the pace it needs to. Without alternative pathways for our youth, the risk of unemployment and exclusion deepens.

By rethinking how young people are prepared for trades and creating systems that guide them from the classroom to the workplace with proper support, we can strengthen both communities and the economy. The solution may not be elusive; it could be waiting right in the workshop.

