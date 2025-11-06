Waterberg TVET College student guide: application, courses, and campuses
Waterberg TVET College is one of many South African public tertiary institutions that offers a plethora of courses and a reasonable set of minimal requirements to study your chosen field. The application process is predominantly done online, and applicants may be subject to a registration fee of R100.
Key takeaways
- Waterberg TVET College is located in the heart of Limpopo and has four main campuses.
- The main campuses are Mokopane, Thabazimbi, Lebowakgomo and Mahwelereng campus, with varying functions and facilities.
- The preferred and simplest way to apply to the institution is to do so online, filling in the relevant personal information and supporting documentation.
- The public college is closed for 2026 applications, but applications for 2027 open in July 2026.
Waterberg TVET College is located in the heart of Mokopane
Waterberg TVET College is located within the Limpopo province and offers students an integrated form of education via theoretical and practical training. Specifically, the college offers occupational and vocational programmes that focus on a hands-on experience.
All its courses are recognised by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) and UMALUSI-accredited. As a government institution, TVET colleges are also considered more affordable than private institutions.
Waterberg TVET College has four main campuses
The Limpopo tertiary institution has four campuses: Mokopane, Thabazimbi, Lebowakgomo and Mahwelereng, and also operates multiple practical training sites and training centres, including Rooywal Farm. The campus functions are as follows:
- Mokopane campus: This is the IT and computer science centre.
- Thabazimbi campus: Thabazimbi campus has a wide range of career path courses.
- Lebowakgomo campus: The Lebowakgomo campus focuses on engineering and skills training.
- Mahwelereng campus: Mahwelereng specialises in business studies, but has a wide range of courses, along with residence accommodations, a library, lecture halls, and office spaces.
Waterberg College is no longer open for 2026 applications
Applications for 2026 are currently closed, as they opened on July 24, 2025 and closed on August 31, 2025. Although the exact dates are unconfirmed, applications for 2027 are expected to open in July 2026, and the Waterberg TVET College online application process is as follows:
- Step 1: Navigate to the college's website and utilise your Waterberg TVET College login details.
- Step 2: Find the 'Apply now' section under 'Academic' at the top of the website and choose your preferred course.
- Step 3: Finish the numeracy, literacy, and course selection assessments when prompted.
- Step 4: Complete the application form and include supporting documents when requested.
- Step 5: Double-check that all of the relevant information is included and no errors are present.
- Step 6: Submit your application and wait for confirmation from the college that your application has been accepted.
The online application process is quick and easy, but applicants may also visit the branch for direct assistance.
What courses are offered at Waterberg TVET College?
The following full-time and part-time courses are offered:
Full-time courses
- Office administration
- Finance, economics and accounting
- Engineering and related design
- Marketing
- Hospitality
- Tourism
- Information technology
- Civil engineering construction
- Electrical infrastructure construction
- Primary agriculture
- Primary health
NATED (Business)
- Business management
- Management assistant
NATED (Engineering)
- Engineering (mechanical)
- Engineering (water and waste)
Part-time courses:
- City and Guilds Certificate
- City and Guilds Advanced Diploma
- Pastel accounting
- Pastel payroll
- ICDL (International computer drivers' license)
Does Waterberg College offer NSFAS?
All government tertiary institutions offer NSFAS funding, including for Waterberg TVET College, and NCV and NATED courses. You can apply for funding via the course via the following methods:
- Via online portal: The easiest way to apply for NSFAS is through their online portal at the official NSFAS website; creating a myNSFAS account and following the simple steps outlined.
- Directly at any TVET College office: TVET college students may go directly to their local campus and get direct assistance in the application process by a consultant at the college.
- At NYDA Offices: Individuals can also visit their closest National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) office for direct assistance.
Conclusion
Waterberg TVET College offers students a space to obtain practical and theoretical education, offering an extensive list of courses to study. There is also student accommodation offered for students that qualify, which is specifically situated at the specifically at the Mahwelereng campus.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.
