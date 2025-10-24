King Hintsa TVET College guide: campuses, applications, and courses

King Hintsa TVET College is a top learning institution in the Eastern Cape Province, offering career-oriented NCV and Report 191 (NATED) courses. Students with a Grade 9 pass and above can find learning opportunities in engineering, business, agriculture, and hospitality fields.

Graduating students. Photo: @kinghintsatvetcollege on Facebook/Alberto Menendez Cervero on Getty Images (modified by author)

Key takeaways

The second phase of the application to King Hintsa TVET College for 2026 will close on October 31, 2025.

Prospective students must complete career guidance and placement assessments before submitting their online applications.

King Hintsa has the main administrative office in Butterworth, Eastern Cape Province and five campuses, including Teko, Dutywa, Willowvale, Centane, and Msobomvu.

How to apply to King Hintsa TVET College

King Hintsa TVET College re-opened applications for 2026 admission, and applicants have until October 31, 2025, to make submissions. All applications are done online via the official website or by visiting the nearest campus for online walk-in assistance.

Prospective students must complete these three steps for a successful application at King Hintsa:

1. Compulsory career guidance exploration

This step is necessary to determine the right career path. Follow these steps to take the test:

Go to King Hintsa's official Student Portal to register

Click on Create Account under New Student

King Hintsa TVET College registration page. Photo: @khc.edu.za (modified by author)

Select your campus, type of programme, course, and enter the correct personal details.

Answer all questions honestly and click Finish at the end of each assessment.

2. Compulsory placement assessment

Log back into your profile to complete the literacy, numeracy, and course selection placement assessment. It is not a pass or fail test, but it is compulsory for all new applicants as it ensures they perform well academically.

3. King Hintsa TVET College online application

The online application is a compulsory final step for prospective students. Follow these steps to complete:

Log in to your profile (created in step 1). If you have forgotten your username or password, you can reset and recover as a Returning User.

King Hintsa TVET College online application page. Photo: @khc.edu.za (modified by author)

Complete all the sections by following the on-screen instructions

by following the on-screen instructions Upload the requested documents in PDF format. The required documents, which should be certified and not older than three months, include a copy of the applicant's ID, a copy of the parent or guardian's ID, and a copy of the latest results.

in PDF format. The required documents, which should be certified and not older than three months, include a copy of the applicant's ID, a copy of the parent or guardian's ID, and a copy of the latest results. Click Submit when done.

King Hintsa TVET College online status check

The college will send you an SMS regarding the outcome of your application after the application closing date. Applicants can also track the progress via the student portal. Ensure you complete the online application properly and upload all the required documents to avoid failed status outcomes.

A teacher assisting a student in class. Photo: Maskot (modified by author)

King Hintsa National Certificate Vocational (NCV) courses

NCV is a three-year full-time course offered at various King Hintsa TVET College campuses. It consists of three consecutive qualifications on NQF Levels 2, 3, and 4. The current NCV programmes and their respective fees per the official 2025 prospectus are as highlighted:

NCV programme Campus Fees in 2025 Travel & Tourism L2-L4 Centane Campus R17,377.06 per level Primary Agriculture L2-L4 Teko Campus R32,392.18 per level Office Administration L2-L4 Williwvale Campus R11,959.85 per level Marketing L2-L4 Dutywa Campus R11,998.26 per level Information Technology and Computer Science L2-L4 Dutywa Campus R18,313.00 per level Hospitality L2-L4 Centane Campus R22,648.30 per level Finance, Economics and Accounting L2-L4 Willowvale Campus R13,382.33 per level Engineering and Related Design L2-L4 Teko Campus R23,707.77 per level Electrical Infrastructure Construction L2-L4 Teko Campus R18,417.99 per level Civil Engineering & Building Construction L2-L4 Teko Campus R18,659.98 per level

King Hintsa TVET College Report 191 (NATED) courses

King Hintsa TVET College offers NATED programmes from N4-N6. The study duration is 11 weeks per N-level, and students must obtain and complete 24 months of practical experience to qualify for a National Diploma.

Report 191 programme Campus Fees in 2025 Civil Engineering N4-N6 Msobomvu Campus R2,860.33 per N-level Electrical Engineering N4-N6 Msobomvu Campus R2,860.33 per N-level Business Management N4-N6 Willowvale Campus R3,633.66 per N-level Financial Management N4-N6 Willowvale Campus R3,633.66 per N-level Human Resources Management N4-N6 Willowvale Campus R3,633.66 per N-level Management Assistant N4-N6 Willowvale Campus R3,633.66 per N-level Marketing Management N4-N6 Dutywa Campus R3,633.66 per N-level Public Management N4-N6 Dutywa Campus R3,633.66 per N-level Public Relations N4-N6 Dutywa Campus R3,633.66 per N-level Farming Management & Mechanisation N4-N6 Teko Campus R5,884.54 per N-level Hospitality and Catering Services N4-N6 Centane Campus R8,196.87 per N-level Tourism N4-N6 Centane Campus R7,989.45 per N-level

Civil Engineering NCV Level 4 Masonry students from Teko Campus are constructing a flag structure at Msobomvu Campus in March 2025. Photo: @kinghintsatvetcollege (modified by author)

King Hintsa Pre-Vocational Learning Programme

King Hintsa TVET College offers Pre-Vocational Learning programmes to students who fail to meet the minimum entry requirements to a NATED or NCV course. It acts as a bridging programme. PLP level 1 tuition fee in 2025 is R27,310.80.

The minimum admission requirement to an NCV programme is Grade 9 for students entering Level 2. The admission requirements for a Report 191 (Nated) course include either of the following:

NSC/N3/Grade 12 pass to N4

A Senior Certificate with at least three instructional offerings applicable to the instructional offerings chosen by the candidate for the programme

N4 for N5 and N5 for N6

An appropriate National Certificate N3 Engineering Studies for engineering students.

A college student in class. Photo: Luis Alvarez (modified by author)

Is King Hintsa open for the second semester in 2025?

The registration for the second semester is closed. The TVET college conducted registration in July 2025 for both new and returning students.

Does King Hintsa offer NSFAS?

Students enrolled at King Hintsa TVET College are eligible for NFAS funding if they meet the following criteria:

South African citizen or permanent resident

Combined household income of not more than R350,000 per year

per year For PLWD, the combined household income must not exceed R600,000 per year

per year Students automatically qualify if they are SASSA Grant recipients.

NSFAS applications for 2026 will close on November 15, 2025. The funding typically covers your registration fees, tuition and learning materials, living allowance, personal care allowance, and transport/accommodation at King Hintsa.

NSFAS applications for 2026. Photo: @nsfas.org.za (modified by author)

King Hintsa TVET College is located in the South Eastern Region of the Eastern Cape Province, covering the Mnquma and Mbashe local municipalities. You can reach out to the school at their Central Administration Office or respective campuses using these contact details:

Campus Physical address Postal address Tel. no Email Main office 218 Mthatha Road, Next To WSU Ibika Private Bag X 3018, Butterworth, 4960 +27 47 401 6400 info@khc.edu.za Teko Campus Tracor Farms Centane Road Private Bag X 3018, Butterworth, 4960 047 491 9847 047 491 9822 Dutywa Campus Willowvale Road Private Bag X 215, Dutywa, 5000 047 489 1101 Willowvale Campus 1042 Balne Street (Next to Koping House) Private Bag X 505, Willowvale, 5040 047 499 1007 087 238 2232 Centane Campus Macibe Road Private Bag X 501, Centane, 4980 047 498 4900 Msobomvu Campus Mbabala Street, Msobomvu Township, Butterworth Private Bag X 3018, Butterworth, 4960 047 491 9824

Conclusion

This King Hintsa TVET College guide is a starting point for navigating your vocational education journey. The school's system ensures each student has the right skills for employability in the Eastern Cape Province and other parts of South Africa.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

