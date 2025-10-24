King Hintsa TVET College guide: campuses, applications, and courses
King Hintsa TVET College is a top learning institution in the Eastern Cape Province, offering career-oriented NCV and Report 191 (NATED) courses. Students with a Grade 9 pass and above can find learning opportunities in engineering, business, agriculture, and hospitality fields.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- How to apply to King Hintsa TVET College
- King Hintsa National Certificate Vocational (NCV) courses
- Is King Hintsa open for the second semester in 2025?
- Does King Hintsa offer NSFAS?
- King Hintsa TVET College contact details and location
- Conclusion
Key takeaways
- The second phase of the application to King Hintsa TVET College for 2026 will close on October 31, 2025.
- Prospective students must complete career guidance and placement assessments before submitting their online applications.
- King Hintsa has the main administrative office in Butterworth, Eastern Cape Province and five campuses, including Teko, Dutywa, Willowvale, Centane, and Msobomvu.
How to apply to King Hintsa TVET College
King Hintsa TVET College re-opened applications for 2026 admission, and applicants have until October 31, 2025, to make submissions. All applications are done online via the official website or by visiting the nearest campus for online walk-in assistance.
Prospective students must complete these three steps for a successful application at King Hintsa:
1. Compulsory career guidance exploration
This step is necessary to determine the right career path. Follow these steps to take the test:
- Go to King Hintsa's official Student Portal to register
- Click on Create Account under New Student
- Select your campus, type of programme, course, and enter the correct personal details.
- Answer all questions honestly and click Finish at the end of each assessment.
2. Compulsory placement assessment
Log back into your profile to complete the literacy, numeracy, and course selection placement assessment. It is not a pass or fail test, but it is compulsory for all new applicants as it ensures they perform well academically.
3. King Hintsa TVET College online application
The online application is a compulsory final step for prospective students. Follow these steps to complete:
- Log in to your profile (created in step 1). If you have forgotten your username or password, you can reset and recover as a Returning User.
- Complete all the sections by following the on-screen instructions
- Upload the requested documents in PDF format. The required documents, which should be certified and not older than three months, include a copy of the applicant's ID, a copy of the parent or guardian's ID, and a copy of the latest results.
- Click Submit when done.
King Hintsa TVET College online status check
The college will send you an SMS regarding the outcome of your application after the application closing date. Applicants can also track the progress via the student portal. Ensure you complete the online application properly and upload all the required documents to avoid failed status outcomes.
King Hintsa National Certificate Vocational (NCV) courses
NCV is a three-year full-time course offered at various King Hintsa TVET College campuses. It consists of three consecutive qualifications on NQF Levels 2, 3, and 4. The current NCV programmes and their respective fees per the official 2025 prospectus are as highlighted:
NCV programme
Campus
Fees in 2025
Travel & Tourism L2-L4
Centane Campus
R17,377.06 per level
Primary Agriculture L2-L4
Teko Campus
R32,392.18 per level
Office Administration L2-L4
Williwvale Campus
R11,959.85 per level
Marketing L2-L4
Dutywa Campus
R11,998.26 per level
Information Technology and Computer Science L2-L4
Dutywa Campus
R18,313.00 per level
Hospitality L2-L4
Centane Campus
R22,648.30 per level
Finance, Economics and Accounting L2-L4
Willowvale Campus
R13,382.33 per level
Engineering and Related Design L2-L4
Teko Campus
R23,707.77 per level
Electrical Infrastructure Construction L2-L4
Teko Campus
R18,417.99 per level
Civil Engineering & Building Construction L2-L4
Teko Campus
R18,659.98 per level
King Hintsa TVET College Report 191 (NATED) courses
King Hintsa TVET College offers NATED programmes from N4-N6. The study duration is 11 weeks per N-level, and students must obtain and complete 24 months of practical experience to qualify for a National Diploma.
Report 191 programme
Campus
Fees in 2025
Civil Engineering N4-N6
Msobomvu Campus
R2,860.33 per N-level
Electrical Engineering N4-N6
Msobomvu Campus
R2,860.33 per N-level
Business Management N4-N6
Willowvale Campus
R3,633.66 per N-level
Financial Management N4-N6
Willowvale Campus
R3,633.66 per N-level
Human Resources Management N4-N6
Willowvale Campus
R3,633.66 per N-level
Management Assistant N4-N6
Willowvale Campus
R3,633.66 per N-level
Marketing Management N4-N6
Dutywa Campus
R3,633.66 per N-level
Public Management N4-N6
Dutywa Campus
R3,633.66 per N-level
Public Relations N4-N6
Dutywa Campus
R3,633.66 per N-level
Farming Management & Mechanisation N4-N6
Teko Campus
R5,884.54 per N-level
Hospitality and Catering Services N4-N6
Centane Campus
R8,196.87 per N-level
Tourism N4-N6
Centane Campus
R7,989.45 per N-level
King Hintsa Pre-Vocational Learning Programme
King Hintsa TVET College offers Pre-Vocational Learning programmes to students who fail to meet the minimum entry requirements to a NATED or NCV course. It acts as a bridging programme. PLP level 1 tuition fee in 2025 is R27,310.80.
The minimum admission requirement to an NCV programme is Grade 9 for students entering Level 2. The admission requirements for a Report 191 (Nated) course include either of the following:
- NSC/N3/Grade 12 pass to N4
- A Senior Certificate with at least three instructional offerings applicable to the instructional offerings chosen by the candidate for the programme
- N4 for N5 and N5 for N6
- An appropriate National Certificate N3 Engineering Studies for engineering students.
Is King Hintsa open for the second semester in 2025?
The registration for the second semester is closed. The TVET college conducted registration in July 2025 for both new and returning students.
Does King Hintsa offer NSFAS?
Students enrolled at King Hintsa TVET College are eligible for NFAS funding if they meet the following criteria:
- South African citizen or permanent resident
- Combined household income of not more than R350,000 per year
- For PLWD, the combined household income must not exceed R600,000 per year
- Students automatically qualify if they are SASSA Grant recipients.
NSFAS applications for 2026 will close on November 15, 2025. The funding typically covers your registration fees, tuition and learning materials, living allowance, personal care allowance, and transport/accommodation at King Hintsa.
King Hintsa TVET College contact details and location
King Hintsa TVET College is located in the South Eastern Region of the Eastern Cape Province, covering the Mnquma and Mbashe local municipalities. You can reach out to the school at their Central Administration Office or respective campuses using these contact details:
Campus
Physical address
Postal address
Tel. no
Main office
218 Mthatha Road, Next To WSU Ibika
Private Bag X 3018, Butterworth, 4960
+27 47 401 6400
info@khc.edu.za
Teko Campus
Tracor Farms Centane Road
Private Bag X 3018, Butterworth, 4960
047 491 9847
047 491 9822
Dutywa Campus
Willowvale Road
Private Bag X 215, Dutywa, 5000
047 489 1101
Willowvale Campus
1042 Balne Street (Next to Koping House)
Private Bag X 505, Willowvale, 5040
047 499 1007
087 238 2232
Centane Campus
Macibe Road
Private Bag X 501, Centane, 4980
047 498 4900
Msobomvu Campus
Mbabala Street, Msobomvu Township, Butterworth
Private Bag X 3018, Butterworth, 4960
047 491 9824
Conclusion
This King Hintsa TVET College guide is a starting point for navigating your vocational education journey. The school's system ensures each student has the right skills for employability in the Eastern Cape Province and other parts of South Africa.
