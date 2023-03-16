Fikile Mbalula has taken aim at the Economic Freedom Fighters ahead of the national shutdown on Monday, 20 March

The ANC Secretary General accused the Red Berets of being anti-poor, claiming the looming protest would cause the most suffering to the poor

EFF leader Julius Malema has promised that the protest will go on but essential service workers will be exempt from disruption

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has poked holes in the Economic Freedom Fighters' pro-poor stance ahead of the party's national shutdown on Monday, 20 March.

ANC SG Fikile Mbalula claims the EFF's national shutdown against President Cyril Ramaphosa and loadshedding is anti-poor. Image: Frennie Shivambu & Alet Pretorius

Source: Getty Images

Speaking at the media briefing, Mbalula said that the group that would pay the ultimate price for the protest would be South Africa's most vulnerable, the poor.

Mbalula said:

"Big businesses in this country will not be affected. The poorest of the poor in this country who are actually struggling as we speak in this economy are going to suffer with that shutdown."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The ANC SG questioned how a party that presents itself as a revolutionary party operating in the interests of SA's impoverished people would make a move that would cause suffering to the poor, TimesLIVE reported.

Julius Malema promises EFF's national shutdown won't affect essential services

The Red Berets plan to take their calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa's resignation and an end to loadshedding to the streets during Monday's nationwide protest.

Reports have circulated that businesses and people who choose not to participate in the shutdown have been threatened with violence and intimidation.

EFF leader Julius Malema has promised that his party will spare the essential services sector and its workers from disruptions caused by Monday's protest activities. This includes police officers and healthcare workers, SABC News reported.

Julius Malema accuses DA of flip-flopping by seeking legal action against national shutdown

The Red Berets are facing two interdicts ahead of the national shutdown. One interdict is being spearheaded by the Democratic Alliance, which says it wants to prevent any attempts of violence and intimidation during the shutdown.

Malema accused the DA of political flip-flopping by instituting legal action against the EFF. The EFF leader said that the DA approved his party's shutdown in the Western Cape, and the legal campaign is merely a PR stunt on John Steenhuisen's part to make it seem like the DA is defending Ramaphosa.

South Africans dismiss Fikile Mbalula's concerns about how EFF's national shutdown will affect the poor

South Africans believe the shutdown won't inflict more suffering on the poor than the ANC already has.

Below are some comments:

@CHRISMBELE6 rebutted:

"But they are not affected by loadshedding? Ay ANC."

@AlettaPutso added

"They are already suffering because of the ANC."

@Bennetfor

"Is he doing anything about it or is just narrating a story?"

@OJsigida asked:

"If loadshedding continues up until next year June, do you think companies will be adding more staff or retrenching?"

@Keuzaphonik quizzed:

"But the poor are affected now before the shutdown. What is it going to change?"

@mikemlamboM commented:

"The poor already don't have jobs and electricity."

DA’s Helen Zille cautions against EFF’s national shutdown, claims protest will undermine SA’s shaky foundation

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the Democratic Alliance is ramping up its campaign against the Economic Freedom Fighters' national shutdown, with DA federal council chair Helen Zille adding her voice to the sea of criticism.

Zille was responding to a video which asked if people were only against the nationwide shutdown because the EFF was organising it.

The DA federal chair cautioned that the protest would only worsen the already dire South African situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News