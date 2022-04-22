Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has been called out for making comments about foreign nationals in South Africa

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Member of Parliament of the EFF stated that Motsoaledi's comments targeted poor immigrants

Some South Africans do not agree with the criticism against Motsoaledi and defended the Minister because he wants to fight crime

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has come under fire for his recent comments about undocumented foreign nationals.

Members of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi of the Economic Freedom Fighters and Democratic Alliance's Leon Schreiber have both weighed in on his comments.

Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, the Minister of Home Affairs has been slammed for calling foreign nationals "rascals". Image: Albin Lohr-Jones & GCIS/Flickr

Source: Getty Images

Earlier this week, a video of Motsoledi calling foreign nationals "rascals" went viral on social media. In the video, Motsoaledi can be heard saying that Mzansi is the only country that accepts "rascals".

"Other countries don't accept rascals. We are the only country that accepts rascals in this country. Even the United Nations is angry with us," said Motsoaledi.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

He went on to say that these people do wrong in their home countries and then run to South Africa, which has angered the UN. Ndlozi was not happy with Motsoaledi's comment and stated that the minister is targeting poor and vulnerable immigrants.

Taking to his social media page, Ndlozi wrote:

"We must fight crime. But let’s not mislead each other- A crusade on poor foreign nationals under the guise of fighting crime is WRONG."

Schieber's criticism was mainly geared toward people that supported Motsoaledi's comments such as ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. Mashaba praised Motsoaledi's comments and stated that he is on the path of protecting South Africa's sovereignty.

Schieber stated that Mashaba is using xenophobia to gain political points and that is why he is praising an ANC politician who destroyed the home affairs department.

South Africans react to the criticism against Motsoaledi

@mbuso_siera said:

"Correction DA, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi did not destroy Home Affairs. Herman Mashaba is saying #SupportMotsoaledi not ANC. Dr is trying to fix all the mess created by his ANC predecessors.!

@AIC100 said:

"I'm no Mashaba fan nor an Aaron Motsoaledi fan for that matter. I find both aloof and arrogant. But truth be told, Home Affairs was in total shambles long before Motsoaledi."

@SihleWasembo said:

"The influx of undocumented immigrants is an immediate threat to the livelihood of mostly the poor and marginalized. It's an irritation that is distracting us from the pursuit of economic emancipation. We know the bigger goal, but the EFF is a stumbling block."

@AnelisaJordaan said:

"Leon, the media and those who benefit from illegal immigration through cheap labour are on a daily basis trying very hard to be politically correct. They are deliberately turning a blind eye to the dangers posed by illegal immigrants in a Sovereign State. #PutSouthAfricansFirst"

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi plans to arrest undocumented “rascals” who commit crimes in SA

Briefly News previously reported that Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi has taken a firm stance against illegal immigrants and has launched a sting operation against them.

A video of his address to the African National Congress (ANC), where he discussed undocumented foreign nations, has been doing its rounds on social media.

Motsoaledi, who has spoken out on numerous occasions about his views on the matter, said that criminals commit crimes in their own countries and seek refuge in South Africa. He said that Government should not be scared to discuss issues surrounding immigration and that South Africa is the only country that accepts “rascals”.

Source: Briefly News