President Cyril Ramaphosa and Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi are set to meet at the South African-Botswana Bi-national Commission

The presidents will co-chair the one-day South Africa-Botswana BNC on Friday morning, 22 April

There are several issues to discuss, including the Covid-19 pandemic and economic relations between the countries

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to meet with the head of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi, on Friday morning, 22 April. The fifth session of the South African-Botswana Bi-national Commission (BNC) is set to take place.

Masisi is currently in South Africa to discuss bilateral and regional matters. The pair of presidents are set to also communicate about their efforts to develop the economy, which has been unsettled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi and President Cyril Ramphosa will co-chair the Bi-national commission. Image: Julien De Rosa & Waldo Swiegers/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Both presidents will lead the one-day SA-Botswana BNC led by the ministerial meeting on Thursday, 21 April. Speaking during an interview with SABC News, President Ramaphosa said:

“There are a number of areas of co-operation that we need to enhance and solidify. Economy dealings at a social level, political level, environmental level, and climate change issues are the broad issues we need to cover.

He also added that:

"We also discussed the Covid challenge in our region and in our two countries. We agreed that Covid should give us an opportunity of enhancing and deepening our integration.”

The Spokesperson for Presidency Tyrone Seale explained that the BNC is made up of political, diplomatic, defence and security, economic and social committees and is aimed at creating co-operation. A total of 38 agreements and memorandums have been signed since the formation of the BNC in 2019, TimesLIVE reported.

Social media users weigh in on the BNC

Shakespeare Mk Shakespeares said:

"Amongst other things to discuss there is how the Botswana government deported back the illegal immigrants or undocumented."

Motsile Sentsho commented:

"And please Mr President get advice on keeping the crime rate lower, Botswana have good strategy for keeping criminals away. Get that advice and use it, it will work."

Dan Masebe wrote:

"He should ask him about the progress of the electric car plant he promised The Botswana people during election campaigns."

Nicol Maimela posted:

"Good initiative, the best man."

