President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the ongoing war

Zelensky shared on Twitter that the pair discussed several topics, including the violence brought on by Russia and a global food crisis

Ramaphosa offered to act as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia and remains neutral in the war

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the ongoing war in the European country via a telephone call. The South African government recently urged citizens to not take sides in the war against Ukraine by Russia.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began on 24 February and has left thousands dead and displaced.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephonic conversation recently. Image: Filip Singer & Ronaldo Schemidt/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Zelensky took to Twitter to discuss the conversation with Ramaphosa. He said several topics, including the violence brought on by Russia and a global food crisis. Another matter discussed was:

“Deepening relations with the Republic of South Africa and cooperation within international organisations.”

The South African leader has also offered to act as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia and previously had talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to eNCA.

Social media users react to the conversation

@NeuhoffRenee commented:

“Praying for Ukraine from SA, wishing that there were more we could do!”

@jenminicooper said:

“Russia is hurting the entire world with its war of choice.”

@ParthaS40228446 posted:

“That's the spirit president, keep it up. You are truly leading from the front in all aspects and performing your duties gracefully. I am in awe of your leadership and balanced actions about different aspects.”

@pixie1811 wrote:

“I'm from SA I am thinking of Ukraine and light a candle and say a prayer every evening for all the brave men and women as well as children.”

@toit_ilze added:

“Finally, our president has a call with the Ukrainian president. Glad this happened but I hope this means eyes are opening of more people in RSA. President Ramaphosa should refer to this as a war with lots of war crimes killing innocent Ukrainian civilians and not "conflict".”

Ukraine ambassador meets with Dirco official following unconventional meeting request on social media

Briefly News previously reported more than a month after the war in Ukraine began, the Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova has meet with Director-General of the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) Zane Dangor.

The meeting follows Abravitova’s post on social media, where she claimed that Government officials failed to contact her and requested a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa and Dirco Minister Naledi Pandor.

She tweeted that she is running out of time as Ukrainians are dying. Details surrounding the purpose of the meeting on Monday are unclear according to JacaradaFM. South Africa opted to remain neutral over the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops during two United Nations votes. However, Dirco’s Clayson Monyela also took to Twitter to call out Abravitova, saying that she is wrong and undiplomatic.

