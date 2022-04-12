The Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova met with an official from the Department of International Relations and Co-operation

Abravitova had requested a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa on social media after claiming that the government did not meet with her since the start of the war

Social media users had mixed reactions to Abravitova’s comments and the meeting with Director-General of Dirco

PRETORIA - More than a month after the war in Ukraine began, the Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova has meet with Director-General of the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) Zane Dangor.

The meeting follows Abravitova’s post on social media where she claimed that government officials failed to contact her and requested a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa and Dirco Minister Naledi Pandor.

Ukraine Ambassador to SA Liubov Abravitova met with Dirco's Zane Dangor. Image: @lubovabravitova/Twitter

Source: Twitter

She Tweeted that she is running out of time as Ukrainians are dying. Details surrounding the purpose of the meeting on Monday are unclear according to JacaradaFM. South Africa opted to remain neutral over the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops during two United Nation votes. However, Dirco’s Clayson Monyela also took to Twitter to call out Abravitova saying that she is wrong and undiplomatic, TimesLIVE reported.

Social media was divided over Abravitova’s remarks

@newdennis commented:

“South Africa is a member of the Non-Aligned Movement and bound by the Nehru Doctrine which emphasises neutrality in east and west conflicts. That is how international agreements operate.”

@AnnbownBown posted:

“Absolutely every right to express disappointment with our President and ANC government. South Africa’s response is not neutral but complicit with Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine. Naledi Pandor said “we are not being told how to vote…” but in reality, Putin!”

@blairbird shared:

“Totally understand your pain and frustration. You were "diplomatically" polite. Sending strength.”

@gmagala2020 said:

“The rich people in Ukraine and Russia are benefiting from the war please Africa has serious issues to attend to than two siblings fighting for ancestral lands. Ukraine never bothers herself in African conflicts why are we being bothered in theirs.”

South Africa Abstains from UN vote to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council, citizens to not take sides

Briefly News also reported South Africans are urged to not take sides in the invasion of Ukraine by Russia after Government refrained from voting in the United Nations General Assembly on the decision to suspend Moscow from the Human Rights Council.

Russia later announced that it quit anyway.

Russia was suspended from the council on Thursday due to its violations of human rights in Ukraine. The decision was made when 93 countries voted in favour of suspending Russia, according to News24. A total of 24 countries voted against the Russian suspension while 58 countries abstained.

