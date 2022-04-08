South Africa choose to remain neutral during a United Nations General Assembly vote to suspend Russia from the council

Government said South African citizens should not take sides in the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russia said that it resigned from the council, however, it had already been removed, and social media users reacted to the situation

UNITED STATES - South Africans are urged to not take sides in the invasion of Ukraine by Russia after Government refrained from voting in the United Nations General Assembly on the decision to suspend Moscow from the Human Rights Council.

Russia later announced that it quit anyway.

South Africa opted out of voting against Russia in the UN Human Rights Commission. Image: Michael M. Santiago/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Russia was suspended from the council on Thursday due to its violations of human rights in Ukraine. The decision was made when 93 countries voted in favour of suspending Russia, according to News24. A total of 24 countries voted against the Russian suspension while 58 countries abstained.

TimesLIVE reported that Ukraine's UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said it's impossible to resign after being dismissed.

South Africans react to Government's call

@babelfishnyc posted:

“Does anybody have a video of Russia’s statement re “quitting” the HRC at the UNGA? Was there one or was it just Gatilov’s statement? UN only posted the second part of the Emergency Session. Did they intentionally suppress the posting of the first part?”

@Mehitabel1234 shared:

“Good who needs them.”

@Truthan38569458 commented:

“Great! Now kick Russia off the UN Security Council.”

@KebalepileKhula commented:

“Now that's what we call the consistent application of a foreign policy. RSA is equally concerned about every violence and conflict around the world. From Tigray to the Middle East, violence is violence no matter who it's meted out against. Russia and Ukraine are no exception.”

@rens29er said:

“Putin is aggressively trying to colonise Ukraine. Never knew so many South Africans are now cool with this concept.”

@2951cfb921004f2 added:

“Expelled anyway then apparently tried to save face by resigning? Sound like something that happens close to home when politicians & SOE managers are caught out?”

