US president Joe Biden has once again slammed Russia's president Vladimir Putin following the discovery of the killings in Bucha

Biden hopes to introduce more sanctions on Moscow and said Putin should be put on trial for war crimes

The US president said the country will continue to supply weapons to Ukraine to assist the country

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - US President Joe Biden said that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin should be on trial for war crimes following the discovery of bodies that were allegedly bound and shot in Bucha, Ukraine.

Biden who called Putin “brutal” wants tougher sanctions against Russia.

US President Joe Biden has called Russian President Vladimir Putin brutal. Image: Nathan Posner & Ludovic Marin/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Leaders across the world after outraged after several bodies were found strewn around streets according to News24.

While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Russian troops are to blame for the killings, the Kremlin has denied them.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Biden said it is important to gather information and continue to provide weapons to Ukraine CNN reported.

Social media users reacted to Biden’s comments

@DarthSatyr said:

“I hope these Russian soldiers meet the worst kind of karma ever.”

ShaneSwart_01 commented:

“We're witnessing the onset of something that unnervingly resembles the holocaust.”

@roper_tracey shared:

“Nazism/Stalinism tactics and no, it's not staged. Russia will pay dearly.”

@MakeYourBed1 said:

“When we find out the truth of the atrocities committed there it will be more than we can bear.”

War crime probe after Ukraine officials find bodies bound and shot following Russian troop withdrawal

Briefly News previously reported that almost 300 bodies have been found around Kyiv which sparked Ukrainian authorities to investigate possible Russian war crimes.

Some of the bodies found were tied up and shot at close range after Russia withdrew their forces from the city.

Bucha's deputy mayor, Taras Shapravskyi reported that about 50 bodies were victims of extra-judicial killings according to TimesLIVE. Authorities in the area were forced to create mass grave sites to bury those who were found dead. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has called the troops murderers, torturers, rapists, looters, Eyewitness News reported. The discovery of the bodies has caused outrage across the world.

Source: Briefly News