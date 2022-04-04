Ukrainian authorities are investigating war crimes after several bodies were found bound and shot

The gruesome finding comes after Russian troops withdrew from the city to move onto their next location

The discovery of the bodies has sparked outrage from around the world and many South Africans are angered over it

UKRAINE - Almost 300 bodies have been found around Kyiv which sparked Ukrainian authorities to investigate possible Russian war crimes.

Some of the bodies found were tied up and shot at close range after Russia withdrew their forces from the city.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is investigating war crimes probes. Image: STR/Ukrainian Presidential Press Ser/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Bucha's deputy mayor, Taras Shapravskyi reported that about 50 bodies were victims of extra-judicial killings according to TimesLIVE.

Authorities in the area were forced to create mass grave sites to bury those who were found dead. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has called the troops murderers, torturers, rapists, looters, Eyewitness News reported. The discovery of the bodies has caused outrage across the world.

South Africans weigh in on the finding

@GordonCWoods1 said:

“Russia is in NO way above board with ANYTHING, from illegal invasion to a multitude of atrocities… so they should just SHUT UP!”

@TokyoTom2020 posted:

“This is the perfect opportunity to accept it and then at the moment Russia begins to speak, to stand up and walk out en masse.”

@CritiqueAfrika commented:

“What has human rights watch documented on reputable crimes against humanity leaders like Bush, Clinton, Obama, Blair? Crimes against humanity - America's cultural history.”

Bucha mourns at mass graves in wreck of Russian retreat

Briefly News previously reported that the grieving of Bucha begins today, for those who can bear to face it. There are bodies in mass graves yet to be claimed, bodies in the street waiting to be collected, bodies everywhere in the ruined Kyiv suburb left by Russian forces which retreated earlier this week.

Liuba, 62, leads her neighbour to the lip of a trench in the sodden clay behind a gold-domed church. But he cannot bring himself to peer inside the grave and search for his missing brother rumoured to lie inside. 57 people are here at this mass burial site, a city worker told AFP. But only a fraction of those are visible.

Some are heaped in black zipped body bags. Others in civilian clothing are only partly buried -- a pale hand, a booted foot or the cusp of a forehead exposed to snow falling on the harrowed commuter town.

