Hawks boss Godfrey Lebeya has slammed allegations that claim the organisation won't arrest politicians

Lebeya and National Police Commissioner Sehlahle Masemola were questioned by MPs about who gets targeted for arrest

Members of the Hawks are focusing on cash-in-transit robberies, which is a situation that's out of hand and requires heavy intelligence efforts

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

CAPE TOWN - The head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (DPCI), the Hawks, Godfrey Lebeya, has refuted allegations that the organisation does not arrest politicians and members of Parliament.

Lebeya was questioned by MPs about the arrests of politicians and crimes committed by those in top positions on Wednesday 20 April. National Police Commissioner Sehlahle Masemola and Lebeya briefed MPs on the matter.

Head of the Hawks Godfrey Lebeya briefed members of parliament on the state of the organisation. Image: Felix Dlangamandla/Getty

Source: Getty Images

The Hawks leader said that the organisation has arrested several politicians, councillors, and mayors, Eyewitness News reported. The crime-fighting organisation has also set its sights on cash-on-transit crimes and the Parliament fire. He added that they are focusing on cash-in-transit robberies, which are a widespread crime problem.

Lebeya said a forensics report and a report from the Department of Public Work are missing from the parliament fire investigation, according to News24.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media reacts to the Hawks

Luka Mathebula commented:

“Actions speak louder than words. R14 million NAFSAS vs billions of rands stolen by politicians from different institutions.”

Jan Coetzee said:

“They will arrest and prosecute any high-profile politician as long as it’s not an ANC official.”

Sabie Mohamed wrote:

“We want convictions to prove your word.”

Gary David Fraser stated:

“I wish politicians and cops would stop saying things and just do. Actions speak louder than words.”

Zandile Mafe's court case postponed for 6 weeks, cell phone records to be investigated

Briefly News also reported that Zandile Mafe's bail application was dismissed and the prosecutors asked for an eight-week postponement in order to pursue a number of investigations.

The court granted a six-week postponement. It is believed that the police will use this time to scrutinise Mafe's cell phone records in order to establish who he was in contact with prior to the fire.

Source: Briefly News