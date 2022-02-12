Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe's case has been postponed by six weeks in order for investigations to be carried out

The prosecutors had originally requested an eight-week postponement following the court's dismissal of Mafe's urgent bail application

During the postponement, it is believed that the police will scrutinise Mafe's cell phone records and more arrests might take place

CAPE TOWN - Zandile Mafe's bail application was dismissed and the prosecutors asked for an eight-week postponement in order to pursue a number of investigations.

The court granted a six-week postponement. It is believed that the police will use this time to scrutinise Mafe's cell phone records in order to establish who he was in contact with prior to the fire.

According to SABC News, more arrests might be made in the future if new evidence is uncovered in the case.

"He's gonna sue": Zandile Mafe denied bail in Parliament fire case, will appeal

Zandile Mafe, who is accused of starting a fire at the Houses of Parliament in Cape Town, appeared in court for his bail hearing today (4 February).

After over a month in custody, Mafe got the opportunity to be heard in court with relation to why he should be granted bail and where he plans to go should his application be successful.

Mafe told the court that he would either return to his Khayelitsha shack in Site B or he would visit his family in Mahikeng, News24 reports.

Mafe says gov fed him in prison but not on the streets, SA weighs in

In earlier news about this case, Briefly News previously reported that Taking to the stand this week, state-prosecuted Zandile Mafe is making waves online after hitting Mzansi with some serious food for thought.

The homeless prisoner has criticised our national government for being able to feed him behind bars but not on the streets and it seems his statement has really struck a nerve with South Africans.

Taking to the Twitter streets, peeps shared their thoughts on the weighted statement and many could not help scrutinise the faults of society in general.

Heading online, Twitter user @_AfricanSoil got the conversation rolling.

"Yah ne! Life of a black person in South Africa," he captioned the post along with a broken heart emoji.

