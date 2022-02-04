Zandile Mafe tried to receive bail today, but his application was denied by Magistrate Michelle Adams

Mafe had planned to either go back to Khayelitsha or to Mahikeng, but he will remain in Pollsmoor Prison

South Africans expressed mixed views on the case, with some agreeing with the magistrate and others arguing that Mafe is innocent

CAPE TOWN - Zandile Mafe, who is accused of starting a fire at the Houses of Parliament in Cape Town, appeared in court for his bail hearing today (4 February).

After over a month in custody, Mafe got the opportunity to be heard in court with relation to why he should be granted bail and where he plans to go should his application be successful.

Mafe told the court that he would either return to his Khayelitsha shack in Site B or he would visit his family in Mahikeng, News24 reports.

Zandile Mafe has not received bail, but he plans on appealing the court's decision. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

The outcome of Mafe's bail hearing and his future plans

Michelle Adams, the magistrate presiding over Mafe's bail hearing, ruled that the suspect did not supply the court with sufficient evidence to argue that he needs to be granted bail. Therefore Adams denied Mafe's bail.

Therefore, Mafe's plans to go to Khayelitsha or Mahikeng will not be realised for the foreseeable future, because he will continue to be held in custody at Pollsmoor Prison, according to SABC News.

Mafe's legal team said they plan to appeal the court's decision. He is charged with arson, theft, and housebreaking. In addition, he has also been charged under the Terrorism Act.

Reactions to Mafe's bail application

Phuti Nong believes:

"He's gonna sue the state soon for wrongful conviction."

Tai Mdakane remarked:

"You will never win in court when the Ramaphosa regime has an interest in the case."

Mhana Mesha

"Whoever sent him to burn down parliament is so powerful."

Gift Focus commented:

"He will burn the jail too."

Anele Vuyisa shared:

"He will never get a fair trial. I don't even see him making it to trial."

