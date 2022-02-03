VumaFM host Ngizwe Mchunu is fighting to earn royalties on a term he infamously made popular during the looting fiasco

The radio personality was taken into police custody in July last year for allegedly inciting violence using the phrase 'Azikhale'

After a rocky path with the popularized term, Multichoice is now using it in marketing campaigns and Ngizwe is not having it

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Ngizwe Mchunu has made it clear that he will not stand by and watch others get away with actions that he faced jail time for. The celeb is taking back the right to use the term 'Azikhale' without written permission from him.

Ngizwe McHunu is demanding that Multichoice pays him to use the term 'Azikhale'. Image: @ngizweonline

Source: Instagram

During the looting and civil unrest saga in July last year, Ngizwe Mchunu took it upon himself to address the government and South African Police Services to release former President Jacob Zuma from police custody before the situation in the country gets worse.

ZAlebs reports that the radio personality gave president Cyril Ramaphosa three days to let Zuma go. After using the term "Azikhale" which loosely translates to "let it make noise", Mchunu was arrested on suspicion of instigating violent attacks.

The former UkhozeFM host appeared in court where his release was denied to him being deemed a flight risk. Ngizwe was later released on bail, reports TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

After going through heaps and bounds, MultiChoice is now freely using the phrase in advertising and faces no consequences for it. To make up for what he was put through, Mchunu has decided to coin the saying is demanding that he be paid what is rightfully his.

In a series of videos venting on Facebook, Ngizwe said:

"They are making money from the term 'Azikhale' but I got arrested for it. I will not allow this to happen. I am here now to talk to management only about the usage of this term, nothing else. They have to give me some sort of compensation now that they have used the term without my knowledge. Nobody contacted me to discuss this, so they have to answer for that."

Alleged unrest instigator Ngizwe Mchunu avoided police on 5 separate occasions

Last year, Briefly News reported that Ngizwe Mchunu, one of the alleged instigators of the violent unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, reportedly managed to avoid the police on five separate occasions.

This is the claim that was presented to the Randburg Magistrate's Court during the former Ukhozi FM DJ's bail hearing on Wednesday.

Mchunu is said to have eventually handed himself over to law enforcement in Durban ahead of answering charges relating to inciting violence.

Source: Briefly News