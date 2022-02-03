Veteran actor Sello Maake kaNcube has spoken up about his feelings regarding Monique Muller's protection order against Katlego Maboe

The former face of Outsurance and his ex-bae were in a two-year-long court battle that cost Katlego his livelihood

The actor has called out all women for not calling each other out when making decisions based on emotions against their baby daddies

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Sello Maake kaNcube has had enough of women mistreating their exes after a messy break-up. The actor was triggered by Katlego Maboe and Monique Muller's public court case and took to his social media to speak out against relationship injustices.

Sello Maake Ka Ncube calls out women amidst Katlego Maboe court controversy. Image: @sellomkn and @katlegomaboe

Source: Instagram

After the Cape Town magistrate's court decided to drop all charges that Monique Muller made against Katlego Maboe, Sello Maak ka Ncube was very vocal about his thoughts towards the whole fiasco. The actor was rather displeased with the actions taken by Monique and those who supported her.

TimesLIVE reports that Sello sent his good wishes to Maboe after learning about the courts ruling. In the same breath, the TV personality called out women for supporting each other in making the wrong decisions.

In a wordy social media post reacting to a news headline, Maake wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"My two cents worth! Women need to stop blindly encouraging the ill-treatment of their former partners or what is labelled as a baby daddy. These same baby daddies have to earn a living to support their children. We have a long way to go as a society."

He continued on to say:

"Now what? He gets to pick up the pieces of his life and moves on? Some things are unfortunate and wish him well on the journey ahead. Women need to learn to handle their anger and deal with broken relationships differently. More importantly. women need to call each other to order, not only unite against men but against their own gender when found to be in the wrong. This was purely malicious."

Followers in the comments agreed with the actor:

@mthokozisi_puzi wrote:

"Very sad situation. It will take a lifetime to recover from all that damage. I wish him all the best."

@thembibukula said:

"I had the same conversation with my spiritual mother yesterday. Women need to check themselves really."

@chachulanihlavangwani added:

"Could not have said it better. This too much 'one-sided ' focus on women abuses leaves a great imbalance within our societies. I am glad that in his case, at least his innocence was proven."

Katlego Maboe’s ex wife Monique Muller slams statements suggesting the defamed presenter was found innocent

Briefly News reported that Katlego Maboe is finally able to rebuild his career knowing that the court has cleared him of all charges laid against him by Monique Muller.

The former Outsurance personality has expressed his gratitude to the justice system while Monique shares that she still thinks he is guilty.

Katlego Maboe's life was turned upside down in 2020 when a cheating scandal rocked his career and relationship. While the video of his former partner Monique Muller confronting him was making its rounds, the mother of his child filed a protection order against him, claiming he was abusive.

Source: Briefly News