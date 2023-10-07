The Eswatini police commissioner was due back in his home country, but tragedy struck on his way home

The official from Swaziland lost his life while in Johannesburg getting ready for a flight back to Eswatini

Mzansi netizens reacted to news about police commissioner William Tsintsibala Dlamini's unexpected passing

JOHANNESBURG- Swaziland's police commissioner, William Tsintsibala Dlamini, was travelling when disaster struck. The official landed in South Africa, and he never took off.

eSwatini police commissioner died at OR Tambo airport, and many were curious about his death. Image: Facebook/ Royal Eswatini PoliceService/Getty Images/Phill Magakoe

The Swati police commissioner was due back in Swaziland on Saturday 07 October. Mzansi netizen expressed their curiosity over his passing.

Swati police comissioner dies in SA

SABC NEWS announced that the eSwatini police commissioner died at OR Tambo in Johannesburg.

The official's death was sudden, and according to Swaziland News, Tsintsibala Dlamini died at 4 a.m. on 07 October 2023.

How did eSwatini police commissioner die at OR Tambo?

Swisher Post reports that the official's death is still a mystery as he collapsed and died in the early morning. The police commissioner was on his way from Angola after an official meeting.

SA reacts to Swati official's death at OR Tambo

Mzansi peeps wanted to know more about the official's death. Many commented with speculations about his mysterious sudden passing.

T-dee Kay Mohlaping said:

"Yoh, so he just arrived in OR Tambo and died? Was he sick, or it just happened."

Ntombemhlophe Reeds speculated:

"That was too fast. He was supposed to answer about the Swazi people he allegedly killed."

Maziya Ncobizwe commented:

"The results of being old and not wanting to retire and giving the energetic young ones a chance to lead."

Morwedi Wa Selamolela asked:

"So, do they blame the airport or what?"

Belina Legae added:

"Sad news indeed."

