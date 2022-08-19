A former cop has been sentenced to life imprisonment after he tried to appeal his 30-year sentence for the murder of his wife and daughter

Benedict Moagi Peloeole fatally shot his wife and daughter in their Pretoria west home on 12 September 2015

The Supreme Court of Appeal found that Peloeole’s 30-year sentence was too lenient and sentenced him to life in prison

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Benedict Peloeole was handed two life sentences after he appealed his 30-year sentence for the murder of his wife and daughter. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images & H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock

Source: UGC

BLOEMFONTEIN - Benedict Moagi Peloeole fatally shot his daughter and wife on 12 September 2015 and was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the gruesome murder.

The killer cop was unhappy with his sentence, so he approached the Supreme Court of Appeal to get the sentence overturned. Peloeole receive more than he bargained for because the court agreed that his sentence did not fit his crime and sentenced him to life in prison instead.

Drum reported that before his brutal crime, Benedict was a police officer in the VIP Protection Unit for the President of South Africa at the presidential residence near Union Building.

On 12 September 2015, Benedict shot his wife and daughter with his service pistol in their home in Pretoria West while two of his relatives were in the house.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Peloeole appealed his 30-year sentence on 9 May 2022, when the SCA heard all the evidence from the high court. SCA Judge Tati Makgoka found that Peloeole was a danger to society and extended his sentence.

In the judgement delivered on 16 August 2022, Judge Selewe Mothle said:

“There is no doubt in my mind that the sentence imposed is far too lenient, having regard to the scourge of gender-based violence in our country.”

South Africa react to the extended sentence

South Africans applauded the SCA for sentencing the killer cop to life imprisonment.

Here are some comments:

@justV365 said:

“The eyes of Lady Justice aren't thaaaat blind ⚖️”

@VuyoVee09 added:

“Sometimes just take your L and leave it at that. Well he learnt that the hard way.”

@Namane_Y tweeted:

SCA emo laile….

@SLULAMI1 commented:

“People don't learn...you don't mess with the SCA if your prospects aren't good”

Another 25 years in jail for hardened cash-in-transit criminal, fingerprints link him to 22-year-old crime

Briefly News previously reported that a serial cash-in-transit gangster David Thabo Dube was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Wednesday, 10 August. Dube was already serving a 25-year sentence when fingerprint evidence linked him to a crime from 2000.

TimesLIVE reported that the conviction followed a robbery that occurred on the morning of 17 April 2000, when heavily armed criminals attacked a Coin armed vehicle between Graskop and Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga. Dube and his cohorts managed to escape with almost R1 million.

The case was handed over to the Nelspruit division of the Hawk’s serious organised crime investigation unit this year, 22 years after the crime was committed.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News