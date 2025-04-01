Actress Sonia Mbele's son Donell's sexual assault case has been postponed by the Randburg Magistrates’ Court

Bathong! Sonia Mbele's son Donell's case seems to be dragging even more. The 23-year-old actor recently appeared at the Randburg's Magistrate Court on Monday, 31 March 2025.

Mbele's case was postponed again to Monday, 14 April 2025, to allow prosecutors time to disclose the contents of the case docket. Donell faces two counts of sexual assault following the allegations that were made by his 17-year-old girlfriend.

The news and gossip page MDNews posted about the update of Mbele's case on their Twitter (X) page.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Donell's case being postponed

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Donell's case being postponed once again. Here's what they had to say:

@nolomoifa said:

"Throw him in a jail cell already... they're trying to postpone until we hear the docket went missing, right?"

@Paul_sb questioned:

"Did his DNA match the sample?"

@Neo_Semoko commented:

"Why anyone over 18 finds it permissible to be involved in a love relation with a someone younger than majority age really doesn’t make sense whatsoever hey…"

@NovBaby13 mentioned:

"I need this tyrant behind bars. Sorry Sonia."

@NaveruLsx replied:

"Yeah his not going to jail at this point he'll be found innocent shem mommy and daddy are definitely gonna solve this for him."

@_MGLKD_ stated:

"Sonia hasn’t raised enough money to make the docket disappear so the case keeps getting postponed."

Sonia Mbele’s son, Donell, appeared at the Randburg Magistrate's Court. Image: @donell

Donell Mbele's post sparks outrage

After his court appearance in January 2025, Sonia Mbele's son is a free man. The star, who is facing two counts of molestation, made headlines when his famous mother Sonia Mbele's name was dragged into his matter by the NPA.

The statement was later withdrawn, and the NPA apologised. Donell reportedly took to his social media page to share a message after the ordeal. A user with the handle @JohnsonAwalle shared screenshots of Donell's post on X. The post angered fans who felt Sonia's son was not being remorseful.

NPA pulls back controversial statement about Sonia's son

In January 2025, it appeared that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) couldn't take the heat from social media and made a U-turn on its initial statement.

The organisation put Sonia Mbele on blast in a now-deleted and retracted statement mentioning the former Generations actress in her son, Donell's assault case. After facing public scrutiny for dragging the actress into her son's legal drama, the NPA issued another statement dated 22 January 2025, addressing netizens' outcry and apologising to Sonia. The statement reads:

"We acknowledge that how the statement was crafted does not align with our high standards of professionalism and integrity. It reflected poor judgment that was unfortunately allowed to slip through the standard quality control measures to which we subject our media statements.

"We sincerely and unreservedly apologise for any harm or distress caused, particularly to the mother indirectly referred to in the statement, and to all members of the public in general."

South Africans call out Sonia Mbele

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a series of posts from netizens calling actress, Sonia Mbele out for being mum about her son's controversial assault case.

The former Generations star was dragged for seemingly overlooking her son's violent nature, which resurfaced just three years later.

